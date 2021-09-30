Congregation Beth El-Keser Israel Events – October 2021

Kids and Teens

BEKI has returned to its usual schedule of services for all ages of children. Every Saturday, Children’s Havura meets outdoors in the courtyard. K-2 Kehila and Junior Congregation meet indoors. All three start at 10:45 am and end outdoors with the congregation’s kiddush lunch. To receive her weekly newsletter, email Youth and Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff at anormanschiff@beki.org. She also will provide information about upcoming events for teens (BEKI USY) and pre-teens (BEKI Kadima).

Elm City Kallah

On Saturday, October 30 at 1 pm, Rabbi Ethan Tucker will speak at BEKI as part of the weekend Kallah. Selected as an outstanding young Jewish innovator in New York, Rabbi Tucker is known for his ability to transcend the affiliation boundaries of Judaism. The co-founder of Kehilat Hadar, an independent prayer community in New York’s Upper West Side, he is now President and Rosh Yeshiva at an observant egalitarian yeshiva, also called Hadar. His topic is “Navigating Relationships in a World of Difference: How do we proceed when aspects of our Jewish observance create discomfort with family members and friends?”

Learn About CONECT

The Zoom Schmooze on Wednesday, October 6 at 7:30 pm will be about CONECT: Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut. CONECT is a broad-based organization made up of 37 congregations from Hamden to Stamford that organize together on issues of common concern. The featured speaker will be Matt McDermott, Lead Organizer for CONECT, who led CONECT through successful campaigns on immigration rights, health insurance rates, criminal justice reforms, and police accountability. To request the link, email office@beki.org.

Fair Trade Foods

On Wednesday, October 13 at 7:30 pm, the Schmooze will be about Fair Trade with Susan Sklar, the Interfaith Team Manager at Equal Exchange. Started in 1986 as a food co-op, Equal Exchange facilitates the Jewish Fair Trade Project, which assists Jewish institutions and individuals in purchasing kosher and Fair Trade coffee, tea and chocolate. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Outdoor Music

BEKI will hold its next courtyard music event on Saturday, October 23 at 7:30 pm. This showcase will feature secular and Jewish music from BEKI musicians, a campfire, and plenty of good vibes. In case of rain, the event will move inside.

Ancestors Exhibit

BEKI’s latest high holy day gallery show features pre-1950 photographs and artwork that portray the diverse ethnic backgrounds of members. More than 40 members contributed images of ancestors, some which date as far back as the 1880s, along with information on their identities and the lives they lived. The exhibition, which will be on view through November 7, is open to the public by appointment; email office@beki.org or call 203.389.2108.

