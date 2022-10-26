Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events – November 2022

Elm City Kallah

On Saturday, October 29, Dr. Rachel Korazim will speak at BEKI as part of the weekend Kallah. Her topic is the Mizrachi voice in Israeli literature. Through such poets as Balfour Hakak, Shimon Adaf, and Roni Somek, she will explore the long journey of Jews from Moslem countries from early marginalization to empowerment.

Dr. Korazim will also speak on October 28 at Westville Synagogue and October 30 at Congregation B’nai Jacob. Elm City Kallah is made possible by a generous grant from the James M. Shure Educational Fund.

Dr. Korazim teaches at such well known learning centers as Pardes and the Shalom Hartman Institute. A graduate of Haifa University with a PhD in Jewish education, she has created a global community of learners who study Israeli poetry online. Details at beki.org

Family Havdalah

BEKI, Ezra Academy, and PJ Library are sponsoring a Havdalah gathering Saturday, November 12 at 7 pm at Ezra Academy, 75 Rimmon Road in Woodbridge. Along with the Havdalah blessings, the program will include singing and a children’s story. Although the program is suited to children, everyone is welcome. In case of rain, the event will move inside.

Book Talk on Jefferson

On Saturday, November 19 Robert Forbes will discuss his new book, an annotated edition of Thomas Jefferson’s Notes on the State of Virginia, which is called the most important book written in America before 1800. In the first edition to be based on both the 1785 first edition and the original manuscript, Prof. Forbes uncovers Jefferson’s extensive revisions, situating the work in the context of transatlantic debates over slavery and shedding new light on Jefferson’s shocking disparagement of African Americans. Details at beki.org.

Children’s Programs

On November 4, and every First Friday of the month, BEKI’s Kabbalat Shabbat service is kid-friendly, though not specifically a children’s service.

Children’s Havura, K-2 Kehila, and Junior Congregation, all led by parent volunteers, meet in person each Saturday morning.

Kosher Pareve Pies

The youth group is baking their annual Kosher Pareve apple as well as pumpkin pies. Proceeds benefit the group’s tzedakah projects. Anyone interested in purchasing Thanksgiving pies needs to order by Friday, November 4. Email office@beki.org for details.

Fair Trade Hanukkah Gelt

As part of the congregation’s continued commitment to ethically-sourced products, all chocolate served at BEKI carries certification that it has been screened against child slavery. For the 4th year, BEKI is bulk ordering fair trade chocolate Hanukkah candy coins, for both BEKI parties and home consumption. Other congregations are welcome to join this effort. For more information, email office@beki.org or call 203.389.2108 x 114.

In Person and Online

BEKI offers in-person services twice daily, led by Rabbi Eric Woodward and congregants. Details at beki.org. Weekday services also are on Zoom. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Healing Service

Rabbi Woodward will lead a Kabbalat Shabbat healing service on Friday, November 18, and on the third Friday of each month.

Current Exhibition

BEKI’s galleries are filled with a second installation of pre-1950 ancestor photographs and mini-biographies that portray the diverse ethnic backgrounds of members. The exhibition is open to the public by appointment; email office@beki.org or call 203.389.2108 x 114.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)