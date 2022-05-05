Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events – May 2022

First Fridays

On May 6, the First Friday of the month, the Kabbalat Shabbat service will be early for a kid-friendly, though not specifically kids’ service.

Children’s Havura, K-2 Kehila, and Junior Congregation meet in person each Saturday mornings. To receive her weekly newsletter, email Youth and Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff at anormanschiff@beki.org.

Artist Talk

Suzanne Neusner, whose Fiber Arts exhibition is on display in the upstairs BEKI gallery, will speak about her work Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 pm. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

For over 35 years, Neusner has focused on abstract imagery through a variety of weaving and quilting techniques. Her work includes playful reinventions of traditional Jewish themes such as matzoh covers. For inspiration, she draws from her natural surroundings in the Hudson Valley as well as from her prior explorations in other media.

Her exhibition has been extended through June 28, and some of her work is on sale at the BEKI Gift Shop. Some pieces can be viewed on the BEKI website: https://www.beki.org/our-community/gallery-art/suzanne-neusner-fiber-arts.

Courtyard Campfire

Wednesday evening May 18 is Lag BaOmer, the 33rd day of the Omer. The folk-custom is to sing around a campfire at a “kumsitz,” meaning “come” and “sit.” BEKI’s program in the courtyard will feature niggunim—which have no words—as well as traditional American songs and Hebrew songs, all led by congregant Max DuBoff. Song sheets will be provided. In case of rain, the event will be postponed until May 19. Details at beki.org.

Social Action

BEKI’s Social Action Tikkun Olam Committee, chaired by Dr. Jennifer Botwick, is collecting medical and non-medical supplies for Ukraine. Everyone is invited to help fill the donation box in the coatroom with over-the-counter cold and flu remedies, acetaminophen, aspirin, allergy medications, and digestion medicines. Please donate only tablets, capsules, or gel tablets—no bottled liquids. Band aids, bandages, diapers, menstrual pads or tampons are also welcome. To arrange a time to leave off donations, call the office at 203.389.2108 x114.

In Person and Online

BEKI offers In-Person services twice daily, led by Rabbi Eric Woodward and congregants. Details at beki.org. Weekday morning and evening services also are available on Zoom. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

