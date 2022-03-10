Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events – March 2022

Purim Celebration

The reading of Megillat Esther will be at 7:00 pm in person and on Zoom Wednesday, March 16, and will be repeated at 7:30 am Thursday morning March 17. Costumes are encouraged for adults and children. A child-friendly Megillah reading, costume parade and light supper prior to the evening service will start at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, March 16.

BEKI requests that only vaccinated people come into the building and that they wear a KN-95 or better mask.

Children’s Programs

Children’s Havura, K-2 Kehila, and Junior Congregation meet in person at 11 am on Saturday mornings. To receive her weekly newsletter, email Youth and Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff at anormanschiff@beki.org.

Pesach with Children

Annie Norman-Schiff will lead a workshop about making Passover more fun and meaningful for children, on Wednesday, April 6 at 7:30 pm. She will share ideas for enriching not only the Seder, but also other parts of the holiday and its preparation. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

First Friday at 5:30

BEKI Kabbalat Shabbat In-Person services will be at the kid-friendly time of 5:30 pm on Friday, April 1.

Challah Baking

Both experienced and new bakers are invited to bake vegan challah in the BEKI kitchen on Sunday, March 13, from 10 am to 2 pm. Some loaves will be for an upcoming BEKI Shabbat meal, but everyone will take some home. RSVP to office@beki.org.

New Siddur

Siddur Lev Shalem for Shabbat and Festivals brings new levels of access and engagement in prayer. Join BEKI’s Rabbi Eric Woodward and Katharine Baker, publications director for the Rabbinical Assembly, for a virtual tour of this new prayer book on Wednesday, March 23 at 7:30 pm. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Rabbi Installation

A tradition for rabbis in their first year with a congregation, the installation of Rabbi Eric Woodward on Sunday morning March 27, starting with morning prayer at 9:00 am, will feature remarks by Rabbi Woodward as well as Rabbi Ravid Tilles, Director of Jewish Life and Learning at Schechter Boston. RSVP to office@beki.org or call 203.389.2108 x114.

Artist Talk

Naomi Safran-Hon will speak about her current exhibit at BEKI, Going Home, on Saturday, April 2 at 12:45 pm. Her paintings depict neglected rooms, halls, and passageways with traces of their former inhabitants and the external forces that brought about their desolation. These structures, which were the homes of Palestinians until the Arab-Israeli War of 1948 and the creation of the State of Israel, stand as ghosts of the past in a neighborhood that has never recovered. Born in Oxford, England, Safran-Hon grew up in Haifa, Israel, then received her B.A. from Brandeis University and her M.F.A. from the Yale School of Art. Her exhibition will run through June 4.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)