Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events – March 2021

Indoor Services

Fridays 6:00 pm inside the main sanctuary

Outdoor Services (weather permitting)

Saturdays 9:30 am

Sundays 9:00 am**

Mondays 5:45 pm**

** also available via Zoom, like other daily services

In April, BEKI hopes to offer in-person services on more weekdays. For updates, email bekitefilla@gmail.com.

Children’s Services

Children’s outdoor services are held on Saturday mornings, weather permitting. To receive the weekly newsletter, email Youth and Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff at anormanschiff@beki.org.

Passover Services

Thursday, March 25 on Zoom, 9:00 am Siyum Bekhorot (study session for fast of the first born), following 8:15 am morning service.

Sunday, March 28 in person for First Day Passover, 9:30 am.

Monday, March 29 in person for Second Day Passover, 9:30 am.

Friday, April 2 Yizkor memorial prayers in person and Zoom, 9:30am, following 8:45 am morning service and followed by Shir ha Shirim and Musaf.

Sunday, April 4 in person for Final Day Passover, 9:30 am.

Rabbi Carl Astor

Since Rabbi Tilsen is on sabbatical until completing his term of service in August, Rabbi Carl Astor is BEKI’s interim rabbi. Rabbi Astor and his wife, Sharon, have been BEKI members for three years, since moving to Westville from New London, where he served as rabbi of Congregation Beth El from 1981 to 2013, retiring after 32 years as Rabbi Emeritus.

Ordained at the Jewish Theological Seminary, Rabbi Astor also earned his PhD in Rabbinic Literature (Midrash) in 1996. He is the author of Who Makes People Different: Jewish Perspectives on the Disabled, published in both English and Hebrew. Rabbi Astor enjoys bicycling, running, hiking, swimming, and kayaking; he also plays the violin with the Nu Haven Kapelye.

Passover Inspiration

On Wednesday, March 17 Ethnomusicologist Rachel Adelstein will present “Singing Around the Seder Table: The Music and Memories of Passover” as the 8 pm weekly Schmooze. A favorite BEKI speaker, Dr. Adelstein has produced podcasts about music in Jewish life around the world.

A week later, on March 24 at 8 pm, Annie Norman-Schiff, BEKI’s Youth and Family Programming Director, will lead “New Ideas for Pesach with Children,” a conversation about how to make the Passover Seder meaningful and fun for kids and grandkids. She will also discuss ideas for “virtual” Pesach fun to link extended families who are apart for this holiday.

From 8 to 9 pm on Zoom, BEKI Schmoozes include a presentation and time for questions. To request the link for any event, email office@beki.org

Social Justice Films

The third film in the series, to be discussed on Wednesday, March 31, is the 1-hour documentary At the River I Stand. The film reconstructs the two eventful months in 1968 that led to the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Email office@beki.org to request the Zoom link.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)