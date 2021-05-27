Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events – June 2021

In-person Services

Fridays 6:00 pm**

Saturdays 9:30 am

Sundays 9:00 am**

Mondays 5:45 pm**

Tuesdays 7:00 am**

Wednesdays 5:45 pm**

Thursdays 8:15 am**

** also available via Zoom, like all weekday services

Children’s Services

Children’s outdoor services are held on Saturday mornings, weather permitting. To receive the weekly newsletter, email Youth and Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff at anormanschiff@beki.org.

Farewell to the Kuperstocks

On May 29 the congregation will honor Woodbridge residents Darryl and David Kuperstock for their years of service. David will give the d’var torah during the morning service. Boxed lunches will be provided outdoors after the service. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs for a picnic lunch.

Anti-Asian Racism

Rachel Forbes, a transcultural adoptee who was born in Korea, will speak on Wednesday, June 2 at 8:00 pm about anti-Asian racism in America. A licensed clinical social worker with a private psychotherapy practice in New Haven, she was raised in the New Haven Jewish community and attended Ezra Academy. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Tea Tasting

Caroline Keogh from New Haven Tea, producer of artisanal blend flower teas, will lead a tea tasting via Zoom on Wednesday, June 9 at 8:00 pm. Participants can choose to buy the beki sample kit for $13 from newhaventea.com, or just log in to learn about teas and tea blends. The kit includes tea brewing equipment plus four no-caffeine teas: decaf lavender organic Earl Grey, lemon soufflé organic, licorice mint, and organic turmeric teas. For more information, email bulletin@beki.org.

Juneteenth

Robert Forbes will discuss Juneteenth, which celebrates the emancipation of those who were enslaved in this country. June 19, 1865 was the day that the Union army announced emancipation in Texas, on a date over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Professor Forbes, who has served on the faculty at Yale, Wesleyan, UConn, and Southern, will speak on Wednesday, June 16 at 8:00 pm. His expertise is U.S. history from the Revolution to the Civil War, focusing on the impact of slavery on the development of American institutions. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Pride Month

Miryam Kabakov, the executive director of Eshel, which supports and advocates for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Orthodox Jews, will speak on Wednesday, June 30 at 8:00 pm. A social worker and community organizer, she is the editor of Keep Your Wives Away from Them: Orthodox Women, Unorthodox Desires, an anthology of writings by queer Jewish women. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)