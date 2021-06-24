Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events July 2021

Welcome New Rabbi

Rabbi Eric Woodward, who most recently served as the senior rabbi of Tiferet Bet Israel in Blue Bell, Pa., and previously as assistant rabbi at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus, Ohio, is BEKI’s new rabbi.

Named by the Forward in 2015 as one of America’s Most Inspiring Rabbis, he was raised in an interfaith, mixed-race (Mexican and Ashkenazic Jewish) home in Los Angeles. He attended Williams College, where he wrote his undergraduate thesis on the theology of Rav Joseph Soleveitchik. Ordained by the Jewish Theological Seminary in 2013, Rabbi Woodward also studied at Mechon Schechter in Jerusalem and as a fellow at Yeshivat Hadar in New York.

Rabbi Woodward, who is relocating to Westville with his wife, Katharine Baker, the publications director at the Rabbinical Assembly, and their daughters, Ayelet and Tamar, can be reached at rabbi@beki.org.

All Services In-person

Starting Thursday, July 1, all services at BEKI will return to in-person, though Zoom still will be available on weekdays. The Sunday morning minyan remains outside in the courtyard, weather permitting, as will one Friday night service each month.

Children’s Services

Each Saturday, Children’s Havura still meets outdoors in the courtyard, when the weather permits. K-2 Kehila and Junior Congregation meet indoors. All three start at 10:45 am and end outdoors with the congregation’s kiddush lunch. To receive her weekly newsletter, email Youth and Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff at anormanschiff@beki.org.

Tisha BeAv July 17-18

BEKI will hold Tisha BeAv Maariv with kinnot (dirges) & Eikhah (The Book of Lamentations) at 9:20 pm on Saturday night, July 17. On Sunday, the 9:00 am service will include Torah reading and the book of Eikhah.

Campfire Songs

The community is welcome to a kumsitz on Wednesday, July 21 at 7:00 pm in the BEKI courtyard (rain date Thursday, July 22). Kumsitz means to “come” and “sit” around a campfire. All ages are welcome. Songs will be niggunim—which have no words—as well as traditional American songs and Jewish songs. Song sheets, also posted at beki.org, will be provided.

Elm City Winds

Elm City Winds will perform in the BEKI courtyard on Wednesday, July 28 at 7:00 pm. Composed of Jennifer Sidney Silva, flute; Caesar Storlazzi, oboe; Laura Caruthers, clarinet; Adrienne Gallagher, bassoon; and Emily Fine, French horn, this woodwind quintet performs both classical and popular music. Reservations at office@beki.org. The rain date will be Thursday, August 5 at 7:00 pm.

Garden of Healing

BEKI is planning a Saturday afternoon tour of the new Botanical Garden of Healing. Dedicated to victims of gun violence in New Haven, the garden was designed by Svigals + Partners and includes thousands of flowers planted by volunteers with Urban Resources Initiative. Conceived by Marlene Pratt and other mothers who lost children to gun violence, the garden includes a brick walkway inscribed with the names of over 600 victims. Email office@beki.org for details about the tour.

High Holy Days

Arriving so early this year that Erev Rosh HaShanah falls on Labor Day, the High Holy Days at BEKI should be back to normal in the main sanctuary. Consult office@beki.org for ticket information. During August, BEKI will offer a series of programs to prepare the heart, mind, and soul for the high holy days.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)