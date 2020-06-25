Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events July 2020

Outdoor Services

(weather permitting)

Sundays 9:00 am**

Mondays 5:45 pm**

Fridays 6:00 pm**

Saturdays 9:30 am

** also available via Zoom

Daily Services via Zoom only

Sundays 5:45 pm

Mondays 7:00 am

Tuesdays 7:00 am & 5:45pm

Wednesdays 7:00 am & 5:45 pm

Thursdays 8:15 am & 5:45 pm

Fridays 7:00 am

In-Person Services Resume

These outdoor gatherings, usually in the Harrison Street courtyard, follow public health guidelines: face masks, six feet distancing, only the leader sings loudly. Since any group gathering has inherent risks, participants need to make their own informed choices as to what is best for them. Every weekday service that is held outdoors is also offered on Zoom.

So that the minyan captains can anticipate the size of the outdoor group and keep records for possible contact tracing, RSVP to bekitefilla@gmail.com or jjtilsen@beki.org.

Prayer books and chairs are provided, or bring your own. Washrooms inside the building are available if needed.

The Return of the Schmooze

BEKI Shabbat Schmoozes have resumed, though they are now on Wednesdays at 7:00 pm via Zoom.

The July 1 speaker is Yale School of Public Health Professor Dan Weinberger, whose lab focuses on microbiology and infectious disease epidemiology. Quoted regularly in The Washington Post, Weinberger will speak about COVID-19 and will answer questions.

Check the calendar at the BEKI website to see the speakers on the following Wednesdays. To request the Zoom link for a Schmooze, email office@beki.org.

Discussion of Weekly Portion

Parashat HaShavua with Steven Fraade, Levi Brackman, and other teachers has also returned, on Sundays at 10 am via Zoom. Now all of BEKI’s normal weekly text study, plus Tehillim in Times of Trouble with Professor Corinne Blackmer, is available online. To request the Zoom link for study sessions, email bekitefilla@gmail.com.

BEKI on Facebook

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the BEKI Facebook page keeps congregants informed about community resources, volunteer opportunities, online learning and entertainment, and much more. If you would like to join this Facebook group, please ask the moderator online or email office@beki.org.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)