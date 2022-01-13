Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events – January 2022

Tu Bishvat Seder

This Sunday, January 16, BEKI will celebrate Tu Bishvat, the New Year for Trees, with a Zoom Seder from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. To fully participate, prepare a glass of wine or grape juice and a dish of three things that grow on trees, such as almonds, walnuts, cashews, oranges, apples, pears, or olives. The program will include songs and videos to keep both adults and children engaged. This is one of BEKI’s Synagogue Vegan Challenge events, supported by Vegfund. To request the Zoom link, email bulletin@beki.org.

Services on Livestream

While all services continue to be held in person, Shabbat services will be live streamed in January at www.beki.org, on Fridays at 6:00 pm and Saturdays at 9:15 am. Weekday morning and evening services are available in person and on Zoom. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org. BEKI requests that only vaccinated people come to in-person services and that they wear a KN-95 or better mask.

Havdalah for Families

Children’s Havura, K-2 Kehila, and Junior Congregation services have temporarily transitioned from Saturday mornings to Saturday evening Havdalah events. For more information, email Youth and Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff at anormanschiff@beki.org.

Melodies for Prayer

Ethnomusicologist Rachel Adelstein is offering a 6-part program on Mondays at 8:00 pm, continuing through February 14, focusing on the origins and the evolution of tunes for Jewish prayers. Adelstein, who received her PhD in ethnomusicology from the University of Chicago, regularly offers classes at BEKI about Jewish music. Tune in for some or all of the sessions, provided with support from the Morris & Sara Oppenheim Fund for Sacred Music. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

What’s New in Westville

Lizzy Donius, Executive Director of the Westville Village Renaissance Alliance, and Alisha Crutchfield-McLean, owner of Bloom, a new gathering space and retail shop on Edgewood Avenue, will answer questions about what’s new in Westville at a BEKI Schmooze on Wednesday, February 2 at 7:30 pm. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Art Conversation

Artist Bruce Oren will discuss his current exhibition of sculpture, photography and paintings, called “Entropy Warriors,” in the BEKI galleries on Saturday, February 5 at 12:30 pm (snow date February 12). This retrospective exhibit displays 50 years of Oren’s art. Sabbath rules will be observed. BEKI requests that only vaccinated people come to into the building and that they wear a KN-95 or better mask.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)