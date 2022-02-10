Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events – February 2022

In Person and Online

BEKI offers In-Person services twice daily, but requests that only vaccinated people come into the building and that they wear a KN-95 or better mask. Until the pandemic subsides, Shabbat morning services are also live streamed at www.beki.org on Saturdays at 9:15 am. Weekday morning and evening services are available on Zoom. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Children’s Programs

Children’s Havura, K-2 Kehila, and Junior Congregation meet in person at 11 am on Saturday mornings. All children over age 2 should be masked. Saturday evening Havdalah programs on Zoom will continue through February. To receive her weekly newsletter, email Youth and Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff at anormanschiff@beki.org.

First Friday at Five

BEKI Kabbalat Shabbat In-Person services will be at the kid-friendly time of 5 pm on Friday, March 4.

Melodies for Prayer

Ethnomusicologist Rachel Adelstein’s online class on the origins and evolution of tunes for Jewish prayers will meet on Monday, February 14 at 8:00 pm. Adelstein, who received her PhD in ethnomusicology from the University of Chicago, regularly offers classes at BEKI about Jewish music. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org. This course is provided with support from the Morris & Sara Oppenheim Fund for Sacred Music.

Book Talk

Author Jennifer Anne Moses will discuss her most recent book, a collection of short stories entitled The Man Who Loved His Wife, on Wednesday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m. This book, she explains, “is the result of my deep dive into Yiddish literature and my love of the Hebrew language.” Also, a painter, she is the author of six prior books, dozens of essays and articles; she currently writes a blog for The Times of Israel. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Evacuating Afghans

Thomas Huddleston, who for the past 15 years has been a strategic advisor for the Migration Policy Group, will speak Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30 pm. He organized studies and initiatives as part of Europe’s 2015/2016 “Refugees Welcome” movement for Syrian refugees. Now he is donating his expertise to help the Jewish Community Alliance for Refugee Resettlement (JCARR) recruit and train new volunteers to welcome an Afghan refugee family. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

COVID Research

Epidemiologist Dan Weinberger from the Yale School of Public Health will return for another BEKI Zoom Schmooze on March 9 at 7:30 pm. Professor Weinberger’s topic is “COVID-19, Where are we now? Data from the U.S. and Israel.” To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Purim Celebration

The reading of Megillat Esther will be at 7:00 pm in person and on Zoom Wednesday, March 16, and will be repeated at 7:30 am Thursday morning March 17. Costumes are encouraged for adults and children. A child-friendly Megillah reading, costume parade and light supper prior to the evening service will start at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, March 16.

Ethical Kashrut

As part of the congregation’s continued commitment to ethically-sourced products, all chocolate served at BEKI–including desserts at Kiddush lunches and gelt distributed at Hanukkah–now carries certification that it has been screened against child slavery. “This resolution reflects our continued commitment to Tikun Olam and ethically-sourced products,” BEKI President Yaron Lew explained.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)