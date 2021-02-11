Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events – February 2021

Children’s Services

Children’s outdoor services, open to families with kids of all ages, are held “Pop-Up Style” on Saturday mornings, weather permitting. To receive the email newsletter that provides updates, email Youth and Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff at anormanschiff@beki.org.

Indoor Services

Fridays 6:00 pm inside the main sanctuary

Outdoor Services (weather permitting)

Saturdays 9:30 am

Sundays 9:00 am**

Mondays 5:45 pm**

** also available via Zoom, like other daily services

Comedian Rabbi Bob Alper

You might have heard his jokes on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio or at one of his gigs at comedy clubs, conventions, synagogues, or colleges over the last 27 years. Rabbi Bob Alper, who describes himself as “the world’s only practicing clergyman doing stand-up comedy intentionally,” will present his new show, “The Spirituality of Laughter,” on February 24 for the BEKI Wednesday 8 pm Schmooze. Email office@beki.org to request the Zoom link.

Purim Celebration

On Thursday, February 25 from 4:00 to 5:30 pm, BEKI will host a Costume Parade and Car-Nival in the parking lot. There will be prizes, surprises, and a chance to pick up Shalach Manot orders. The reading of Megilat Esther will be at 6:30 pm in person and on Zoom, beginning with “spotlights” of costumes, and will be repeated at 7:00 am Friday morning, February 26.

More Schmoozes

On Wednesday, February 17, Georgetown University history professors Adam Rothman and Marcia Chatelain will lead a discussion about that university’s financial reliance on slavery, the research process in unearthing this history, the resulting truth and reconciliation process, and what steps Georgetown has made to atone for this past.

On Wednesday, March 10, Roya Hakakian will speak about her new book, “A Beginner’s Guide to America.” Born and raised in a Persian Jewish family in Tehran, she arrived in the U.S. in 1985. Her two prior books are the award-winning memoir “Journey from the Land of No: A Girlhood Caught in Revolutionary Iran” and “Assassins of the Turquoise Palace,” about the shooting of Iranian and Kurdish opposition leaders in Berlin in 1992.

From 8 to 9 pm on Zoom, BEKI Schmoozes include a presentation and time for questions. To request the link for any event, email office@beki.org.

Passover Inspiration

On March 17 Ethnomusicologist Rachel Adelstein will present “Singing Around the Seder Table: The Music and Memories of Passover” as the 8 pm weekly Schmooze. A favorite BEKI speaker, Dr. Adelstein has produced podcasts about music in Jewish life around the world. The following week, on March 24 at 8 pm, Annie Norman-Schiff, BEKI’s Youth and Family Programming Director, will lead a conversation about how to make the Passover Seder meaningful and fun for kids and grandkids. She will also discuss ideas for “virtual” Pesach fun to link extended families who are apart for this holiday. Email office@beki.org to request the Zoom link.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)