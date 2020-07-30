Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events August 2020

Outdoor Services

(weather permitting)

Sundays 9:00 am**

Mondays 5:45 pm**

Fridays 6:00 pm**

Saturdays 9:30 am

** also available via Zoom

Services via Zoom

Sundays 5:45 pm

Mondays 7:00 am

Tuesdays 7:00 am & 5:45pm

Wednesdays 7:00 am & 5:45 pm

Thursdays 8:15 am & 5:45 pm

Fridays 7:00 am

High Holy Days

High holy days at BEKI will include a combination of in-person services, live streaming, and pre-recorded elements. Programming to enhance the spirit of the holy days will include online elements such as text study, meditation, and cooking demonstrations.

Youth and Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff is creating children’s programs, which will include pre-recorded segments, a home packet of activities, and in-person activities, including services, both on- and off-site.

Blood Drive

On Thursday, August 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. BEKI will host a Red Cross blood drive. A free COVID-19 antibody test is included for every donor. Strict health protocols will be in place. Sign up at tinyurl.com/BEKIblooddrive

Wednesday Schmoozes

From 8:00 to 9:00 pm on Zoom, they include a presentation and time for questions.

August 5. Morris Bell & Raina Sotsky will share their insights on the psychological effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sotsky is a psychiatrist who works with both adults and children. Bell is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Psychiatry at Yale and Senior Research Career Scientist for the VA.

August 12. Kalfani Turé, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at Quinnipiac, will discuss issues relating to policing, racism and community. Turé is both an anthropologist and a former police officer.

August 19. Historian Robert Forbes will discuss “Do Black Lives Matter in the Declaration of Independence?” Forbes has been a faculty member at Yale, Wesleyan, UConn, and Southern.

August 26. Occupational therapist Sascha van Creveld will explain how the choices we make today will create the reality of how we live when we reach our 90s. She will provide tips for keeping both body and mind strong.

Psalms Group

Now on Tuesdays from 8:00 to 9:00 pm, Prof. Corinne Blackmer leads Tehilim in Times of Trouble. If you would like to join any BEKI Zoom meeting, email bekitefilla@gmail.com or office@beki.org.

In-person services

Prayer books and chairs are provided or bring your own. In case of bad weather, services move inside. Washrooms are available if needed.

Since any group gathering has inherent risks, participants should make their own informed choices as to what is best for them. So that records can be kept for possible contact tracing, RSVP to bekitefilla@gmail.com or jjtilsen@beki.org.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)