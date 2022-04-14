Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events – April 2022

Passover Services

On the night of the First Seder, April 15, BEKI will have no evening service. Yizkor will be included at Shabbat festival services on Saturday morning, April 23, which is the final day of Passover. For the full schedule of Passover services, consult beki.org.

Yom HaShoah

Janet R. Kirchheimer, a Teaching Fellow at Clal-The National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership, will speak at BEKI’s Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) program on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 pm. The author of How to Spot One of Us, a collection of poems about her family, being the daughter of survivors, and the nature of memory, Kirchheimer currently is producing “AFTER: Bringing the Dead Back to Life,” in which contemporary poets perform and discuss the responsibility of art to respond to the Shoah. She will talk about her family, read from her book, and show an excerpt of AFTER. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Artist Talk

Suzanne Neusner, whose Fiber Arts exhibition is on display in the upstairs BEKI gallery, will speak about her work Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 pm. For over 35 years, Neusner has focused on abstract imagery through a variety of weaving and quilting techniques. Her work includes playful reinventions of traditional Jewish themes such as matzoh covers. For inspiration, she draws from her natural surroundings in the Hudson Valley as well as from her prior explorations in other media. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org. Her exhibition will run through June 4, and some of her work is on sale at the BEKI Gift Shop.

Courtyard Campfire

Wednesday evening, May 18 is Lag BaOmer, the 33rd day of the Omer. The folk-custom is to sing around a campfire at a “kumsitz,” meaning “come” and “sit.” BEKI’s program in the courtyard will feature niggunim—which have no words—as well as traditional American songs and Hebrew songs, all led by Max DuBoff. Song sheets will be provided. In case of rain, the event will be postponed until May 19. Details at beki.org.

Social Action

BEKI’s Social Action Tikkun Olam Committee is collecting medical and non-medical supplies for Ukraine. Everyone is invited to help fill the donation box in the coatroom with over-the-counter cold and flu remedies, acetaminophen, aspirin, allergy medications, and digestion medicines. Please donate only tablets, capsules, or gel tablets—no bottled liquids. Band aids, bandages, diapers, menstrual pads or tampons are also welcome. To arrange a time to leave off donations, call the office at 203.389.2108 x114.

Children’s Programs

Children’s Havura, K-2 Kehila, and Junior Congregation meet in person each Saturday mornings. On the First Friday of the month, May 6, the Kabbalat Shabbat service is moved to an earlier time for a kid-friendly, though not specifically kids’ service. To receive her weekly newsletter, email Youth and Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff at anormanschiff@beki.org.

In Person and Online

BEKI offers In-Person services twice daily. Details at beki.org. Weekday morning and evening services also are available on Zoom. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)