Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events – April 2021

Indoor Services

Fridays 6:00 pm**

Outdoor Services (weather permitting)

Saturdays 9:30 am

Sundays 9:00 am**

Mondays 5:45 pm**

** also available via Zoom, like all weekday services

In the weeks ahead, BEKI hopes to offer in-person services on more weekdays. For updates, email bekitefilla@gmail.com.

Children’s Services

Children’s outdoor services are held on Saturday mornings, weather permitting. To receive the weekly newsletter, email Youth and Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff at anormanschiff@beki.org.

Passover Services

Friday, April 2 Yizkor memorial prayers in the sanctuary and Zoom, 9:30am, following 8:45 am morning service.

Saturday, April 3 outside (weather permitting) 9:30 am.

Sunday, April 4 outside (weather permitting) 9:30 am. Also including Yizkor memorial prayers.

Kadima Youth Group Events

BEKI Kadima, the youth group for 4th through 8th graders, will go to the Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum in Bridgeport on Sunday, April 11. RSVP to anormanschiff@beki.org.

The Kadima Book Club will discuss The Way Back by Gavriel Savit, a fantastical story of demons and adventure, inspired by Jewish folklore, on Sunday, April 25.

Yom HaShoah Book Talk

On Wednesday, April 7 at 8:00 pm, John. W. Weiser will speak about his book, A Thousand Kisses: A Family’s Escape from the Nazis to a New Life, based on the letters his parents wrote when they were in Vienna and Hungary, trying to escape from Europe. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Yom HaAtzmaut Gala

BEKI will join congregations across the U.S. on Wednesday, April 14 at 8:00 pm for a celebration of Israel Independence Day. The online program will include music, dancing, and interviews. American singer songwriter Craig Taubman, whose extensive musical catalog consists of over 50 recordings, will perform, as will Israeli singer Dganit Daddo. To request the link, email office@beki.org.

Earth Day Program

Rabbi Ellen Bernstein will speak Wednesday, April 21 at 8:00 pmon Judaism and Ecology. Known as “the birth mother of the Jewish environmental movement,” Rabbi Bernstein in 1988 founded Shomrei Adamah, Keepers of the Earth, the first national Jewish environmental organization. The author of several books, she most recently published an ecologically oriented Passover haggadah called The Promise of the Land, which is available at the BEKI Gift Shop. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Lag BaOmer Kumsitz

Thursday evening April 29 is Lag BaOmer, the 33rd day of the Omer. The folk-custom is to sing around a campfire at a “kumsitz,” meaning “come” and “sit.” The kumsitz will start at 7 pm in the BEKI courtyard with niggunim—which have no words—as well as traditional American songs and Hebrew songs. Please bring your own folding chair. Song sheets will be provided. Details at beki.org.

