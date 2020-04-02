Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events April 2020

Daily Services via Zoom

Monday 5:45 pm

Tuesday 7:00 am

Tuesday 5:45pm

Wednesday 7:00 am

Wednesday 5:45 pm

Thursday 8:15 am

Thursday 5:45 pm

Friday 7:00 am

Friday 6:00 pm

Anyone wishing to participate in BEKI daily minyanim via Zoom should email Ritual Committee Chair Rachel Wiseman Gerber at bekitefilla@gmail.com to request a Zoom invitation. The daily minyan, led by BEKI volunteers, also includes time to check in with one another and offer support. For updates on when services will resume in the building, check www.beki.org.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the BEKI Facebook page has kept congregants informed about community resources, volunteer opportunities, online cultural events, classes, and much more. If you would like to join this Facebook group, please ask the moderator online or call the BEKI office, 203-389-2108.

Elm City Kallah postponed

The talk by Rabbi Ethan Tucker scheduled for Saturday afternoon April 25th has been postponed. Rabbi Tucker, who was selected by The Jewish Week in 2009 as an outstanding young Jewish innovator in New York, is known for his ability to transcend the affiliation boundaries of Judaism. The co-founder of Kehilat Hadar, an independent prayer community in New York’s Upper West Side, he is now President and Rosh Yeshiva at an observant, egalitarian yeshiva, also called Hadar.

