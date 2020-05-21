Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events 5/22/20

Daily Services via Zoom

Sunday 9:00 am & 5:45 pm

Monday 7:00 am & 5:45 pm

Tuesday 7:00 am & 5:45pm

Wednesday 7:00 am & 5:45 pm

Thursday 8:15 am & 5:45 pm

Friday 7:00 am & 6:00 pm

Family Program Director Hired

Anne Norman-Schiff, who is completing a Ph.D. in religious studies at Yale, has been hired as BEKI’s first Youth and Family Programming Director. She will coordinate and support the children’s Shabbat and High Holiday programs, which are led by parent volunteers, and will be the advisor to BEKI’s Kadima and USY youth groups.

“BEKI is a thriving and growing community with many young families,” President Yaron Lew explained. “Our youngsters represent our synagogue’s future. Even in these tough times, BEKI is committed to serving our congregants and enriching our children and young adults. We committed the funds to make it happen.”

Tehillim in Times of Trouble

Throughout the generations, Psalms have been recited in times of trouble. Prof. Corinne Blackmer leads a BEKI Psalms study group each Sunday 3:30-4:30pm. They read the Hebrew original, then the JPS English translation, and then discuss. If you would like to join this Zoom meeting, email bekitefilla@gmail.com.

Talmud and Rashi Study Groups

The Rashi Study Group, which meets online Mondays 8:00-8:30 am with Rabbi Jon-Jay Tilsen, is reading Second Kings with commentary. A weekly study of the Talmud B. Masekhet Berakhot with Rabbi Tilsen meets online Thursdays 10:00-10:50 am. For details and texts, email jjtilsen@beki.org.

Erev Shavuot Study

BEKI’s annual Erev Shavuot night of study will be a day early and via Zoom. Classes will be on Wednesday, May 27 at 7 pm, 8 pm, 9 pm, and 10 pm. For details, email office@beki.org.

BEKI on Facebook

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the BEKI Facebook page keeps congregants informed about community resources, volunteer opportunities, online learning and entertainment, and much more. If you would like to join this Facebook group, please ask the moderator online or call the BEKI office, 203-389-2108.

Daily Services via Zoom Meeting

Anyone wishing to participate in BEKI daily minyan via Zoom should email Ritual Committee Chair Rachel Wiseman Gerber at bekitefilla@gmail.com to request a Zoom invitation. The minyanim, led by BEKI volunteers, also include time to check in with one another and offer support. For updates on when the building will re-open, check www.beki.org.

