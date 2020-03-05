Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Top Banner
Top Banner
Recent News
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Left
Home
Houses of Worship

Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events 3/6/2020

Date:
in: Houses of Worship
Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events 3/6/2020

Daily Services

  • Sunday 9:00 am and 5:45 pm
  • Monday 7:00 am and 5:45 pm
  • Tuesday 7:00 am and 5:45 pm
  • Wednesday 7:00 am and 5:45 pm
  • Thursday 8:15 am and 5:45 pm
  • Friday 7:00 am

Shabbat Services

  • Friday 6:00 pm
  • Saturday Morning 9:15 am
  • Saturday Children’s Services 10:45 am
  • Saturday Afternoon 1:00 pm

Purim Festivities

The holiday of Purim commemorates the failure of a genocidal plot against the Jews in the Persian Kingdom over twenty centuries ago.  Purim festivities will begin on Monday, March 9 with the reading of the Megillah (Book of Esther scroll), a costume party event with much merriment, at 6:30 pm.  The Megillah will also be read during the Tuesday morning service on March 10.

The Big Gulp Purim Seuda, BEKI’s annual Purim dinner, will be Tuesday, March 10 from 5 to 7 pm.  The menu is dairy/pareve; a Purim spiel will be performed; costumes are encouraged for all ages.  The price is $18 per person or $36 per household.

Art by Leslie J. Klein

T’chiah:  Spirit and Fire, a retrospective exhibit by mixed media and fiber artist Leslie J. Klein, opens March 10.  Klein has worked in pastels, oil pastels, graphite and mixed media, creating her images from a Jewish and feminist perspective.  She is also well known for her work in fabric; she constructs garments and objects of hand-dyed, airbrushed, silk-screened, and embellished fabrics to address her perspective on Judaic themes.  Objects, wire, beads, machine embroidery, photo-transfer and other complex cloth techniques conceptually allude to ideas, messages and symbols.  Oil pastels from The Eden Trilogy and fiber arts from All That Remains:  A Holocaust Exhibition are included in this exhibition.

A reception and guided tour by the artist will be Sunday, March 15 from 11:00 am until 12 noon.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)

Tags:

Related posts

X