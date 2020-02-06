Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events 2/7/20

Daily Services

Sunday 9:00 am and 5:45 pm

Monday 7:00 am and 5:45 pm

Tuesday 7:00 am and 5:45 pm

Wednesday 7:00 am and 5:45 pm

Thursday 8:15 am and 5:45 pm

Friday 7:00 am

Shabbat Services

Friday 6:00 pm

Saturday Morning 9:15 am

9:15 am Saturday Children’s Services 10:45 am

Saturday Afternoon 1:00 pm

Abraham’s Tent

As in past years, BEKI will host Abraham’s Tent, a community-based program with the Columbus House shelter. For the week of February 10-17, BEKI will provide shelter, meals, and fellowship for 12 men. The program is named as a reminder of Abraham’s hospitality to strangers in the book of Genesis.

If your brother becomes poor and cannot maintain himself with you, you shall support him as though he was a stranger and a sojourner, and he shall live with you. Leviticus 25:35

Jewish Calcutta

Jael Silliman, who was born in Calcutta into a Jewish Baghdadi family, will lead a discussion about that Jewish community and about the current exhibition in the BEKI Art Gallery, Sanjeet Chowdhury: Photographs of Jewish Calcutta. Her presentation will be Saturday, February 22 at 12:45 pm after the weekly Kiddush lunch. Shabbat rules will be observed.

Although only about twenty Jews currently reside in Kolkata (as it is now known), the city retains the traces of Jewish culture. Many monuments, including a cemetery in North Kolkata, where gravestones are occasionally written in three languages, remain and are cared for by non-Jewish Bengalis, many of them Muslims. Nahoum’s, the Jewish bakery, remains one of the city’s favorites.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)