Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events – 12/16/22

Menorah Lighting

The community is welcome to help light the BEKI Hanukkah menorah each evening before the quick maariv service, starting Sunday, December 18. Details at beki.org.

Hanukkah Singalong

BEKI’s Hanukkah Singalong around the campfire (weather permitting) will be Sunday, December 18, the First Night of Hanukkah. The songsheets include Hanukkah parodies of popular songs plus old favorites, including as many verses of “I Have a Little Dreidel” as the group can compose. A light dinner and s’mores will follow.

Hanukkah Concert

The Connecticut Z’mirah Chorale, directed by Dr. Kevin Mack, will perform at BEKI on Tuesday, December 20. The program will include traditional Hebrew favorites and more contemporary songs sung in Hebrew, Yiddish, Ladino and English. The BEKI Youth Choir will be the opening act. Details at beki.org.

Enemies into partners

Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger and Noor Awad will speak on Saturday, December 17. Colleagues from Shorashim/Judur/Roots, they will share stories about their work with this Israeli/Palestinian grassroots initiative for understanding, nonviolence and transformation.

This program is made possible by members of the BEKI community, with support from the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven. Details at beki.org.

Author Liana Finck

The author of Let There Be Light: The Real Story of Her Creation will speak at BEKI Sunday, January 8, sponsored by the BEKI Sisterhood and Giftshop. In this graphic novel, which the The New Yorker listed as one of the best books of 2022, Liana Finck reimagines the story of Creation with God as a woman. Signed copies will be available for purchase. Light refreshments will be available. RSVP to giftshop@beki.org.

Mark Oppenheimer

Writer and podcast host Mark Oppenheimer will speak on Sunday, January 29 about his recent project, Gatecrashers: The Hidden History of Jews in the Ivy League, an eight-part series about how Jews fought for acceptance at each of the eight Ivy League schools, and how the Jewish experience in these elite schools shaped American higher education

Brunch will be served. Details at beki.org.

Children’s Programs

Children’s Havura, K-2 Kehila, and Junior Congregation, all led by parent volunteers, meet in person each Saturday morning.

On January 6, and every First Friday of the month, BEKI’s Kabbalat Shabbat service is kid-friendly, though not specifically a children’s service.

Starting January 7, and on every Saturday evening in January and February, BEKI’s kid-friendly online Havdalah returns. This ten-minute event on Zoom includes singing the blessings along with Rabbi Eric Woodward and reading a story with Education Director Annie Norman-Schiff. For more information, consult anormanschiff@beki.org.

In Person and Online

BEKI offers in-person services twice daily, led by Rabbi Woodward and congregants. Weekday services also are on Zoom. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Healing Service

Rabbi Woodward will lead a Kabbalat Shabbat healing service on Friday, December 16.

