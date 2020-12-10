Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events: 12/11/20

Children’s Services

Children’s Havura (up to age 5) and K-2 Kehila hold outdoor Saturday morning services in the BEKI courtyard. For more information, consult Youth & Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff, anormanschiff@beki.org.

Indoor Services

Fridays 6:00 pm inside the main sanctuary

Outdoor Services

(weather permitting)

Saturdays 9:30 am

Sundays 9:00 am**

Mondays 5:45 pm**

** also available via Zoom, like other daily services

BEKI Hanuka Events

BEKI will host a family Zoom celebration on the Third Night of Hanuka, which is Saturday, December 12, with havdala, candle lighting, singing, and a story.

An Eighth Night Hanuka party on Thursday, December 17 will feature a livestream performance by singer/songwriter Neshama Carlebach. She has released ten albums and sold over one million records, showcasing her unique blend of various genres, including classic Hebrew folk songs, contemporary pop music, jazz and gospel. To request the link for these events, email office@beki.org.

Wednesday Schmoozes

On December 23, it’s a film schmooze: watching the short film “Commandment 613” and discussing it with the film maker and its subject, Rabbi Kevin Hale, who restores Torah scrolls saved during the Holocaust.

On December 30, Anthony Russell will return to BEKI, adding his voice to BEKI’s ongoing exploration of issues of racial justice. He will demonstrate—through song and discussion—convergences of Ashkenazi and African American music. A classically trained operatic bass, he now specializes in Yiddish and liturgical music.

On January 6, Rabbi Levi Brackman will speak on Judaism as a Health and Wellness Religion, demonstrating how traditional Jewish practice dovetails with many practices that modern science has shown to improve wellness.

On January 13, BEKI’s racial justice film series continues with a discussion of “Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North.” When filmmaker Katrina Browne discovers that her New England ancestors were the largest slave-trading family in U.S. history, she and nine cousins retrace the Triangle Trade.

From 8 to 9 pm on Zoom, BEKI Schmoozes include a presentation and time for questions. To request the link, email office@beki.org.

