Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events

First Fridays: On July 1, and every First Friday of the month, BEKI’s Kabbalat Shabbat service is kid-friendly, though not specifically a children’s service.

Children’s Havura, K-2 Kehila, and Junior Congregation meet in person each Saturday morning. To receive her weekly family programming newsletter, email Education Director Annie Norman-Schiff at anormanschiff@beki.org.

In Person and Online: BEKI offers In-Person services twice daily, led by Rabbi Eric Woodward and congregants. Details at beki.org. Weekday morning and evening services also are available on Zoom. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Services for Tisha BeAv will be held Saturday evening August 6 and Sunday, August 7. For details, consult www.beki.org.

Letting the Land Rest: Bruce Spierer, the Public Education Manager at Hazon, the Jewish lab for sustainability, will speak Wednesday, June 29 at 7:30 pm about “Going Fallow For Shmita: a perspective from the soil.” Spierer has experience working in urban agriculture, community composting, and public horticulture. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

75 Years of Songs: Cantor Matt Austerklein will discuss the Cantors’ Assembly 75th Anniversary Journal, which he edited, on Wednesday, July 6 at 7:30 pm. The journal, which is due to be published in August, features biographies, reflections on current questions facing the cantorate, and a section of scholarly articles. He will be in discussion with ethnomusicologist Rachel Adelstein, who contributed to the journal. To request the Zoom link, email office@beki.org.

Courtyard Concert: Elm City Winds will return to the BEKI Courtyard on Sunday, August 28. Composed of Jennifer Silva, flute; Caesar Storlazzi, oboe; Laura Caruthers, clarinet; Adrienne Gallagher, bassoon; and Emily Fine, French horn, this woodwind quintet performs both classical and popular music. There is no charge for admission, but donations will be requested for Ukrainian relief. For more information, email office@beki.org or call the office at 203.389.2108 x114.

Israeli Landscape Exhibit: BEKI’s upstairs gallery will feature the work of Mordecai Avniel (1900-1989), who devoted most of his life to Israeli landscape paintings. One of the founders of the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design in Jerusalem, Avniel later joined the Artists’ Colony in Safed and worked in a home studio there.

Avniel’s style evolved over the years from detailed, realistic images executed in a variety of media—such as woodcuts, copper and stone—to a more abstract, landscaped-based style after he adopted watercolor as his primary medium in the early 1950s. “I do not see my landscapes optically,” he said. “They are a fusion of colors blended harmoniously—abstract at times, and at other times expressions of my inner feelings.”

This retrospective exhibition will be displayed from July 1 through mid-September. The downstairs exhibition by Naomi Safran-Han will remain through July 24. To arrange a time to visit, email office@beki.org or call the office at 203.389.2108 x114.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)