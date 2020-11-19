Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events 11/20/20

Children’s Services

Children’s Havura (up to age 5) and K-2 Kehila hold outdoor Saturday morning services in the BEKI courtyard. For more information, consult Youth & Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff, anormanschiff@beki.org.

Indoor Services

Fridays 6:00 pm inside the main sanctuary

Outdoor Services (weather permitting)

Saturdays 9:30 am

Sundays 9:00 am**

Mondays 5:45 pm**

** also available via Zoom, like other daily services

Thanksgiving Events

BEKI’s teenagers will pack Thanksgiving baskets for food insecure families on Sunday, November 22. For more information, contact Annie Norman-Schiff.

The BEKI community will gather via Zoom for a “Thanksgiving Together” lunch on Friday, November 27.

Wednesday Schmoozes

On December 2, Corey Stone, who was part of the executive team at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will discuss issues of debt, debt forgiveness, bankruptcy and finance through the lens of Jewish texts.

On December 23, it’s a film schmooze: watching the short film “Commandment 613” and discussing it with the film maker and its subject, Rabbi Kevin Hale, who restores Torah scrolls saved during the Holocaust.

On December 30, Anthony Mordechai Tzvi Russell will return to BEKI, adding his voice to BEKI’s ongoing exploration of issues of racial justice. He will demonstrate—through song and discussion—convergences of Ashkenazi and African American music. A classically trained operatic bass, he now specializes in Yiddish and liturgical music.

From 8 to 9 pm on Zoom, BEKI Schmoozes include a presentation and time for questions. To request the link, email office@beki.org.

A Family’s Account of Separation and Survival

Daphne Geismar, author of the new book Invisible Years about her Jewish family’s years of hiding in the Netherlands during WWII, will speak at an 11 am Zoom Schmooze on Sunday, December 6.

BEKI Hanuka Events

BEKI will celebrate the Third Night of Hanuka, which is Saturday, December 12, on Zoom with havdala, candle lighting, and a sing-a-long.

An Eighth Night Hanuka party on Thursday, December 17 will feature a performance by singer/songwriter Neshama Carlebach. To request the link for these events, email office@beki.org.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)