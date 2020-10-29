Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events – 10/30/2020

Indoor Services

Fridays 6:00 pm

Outdoor Services (weather permitting)

Sundays 9:00 am**

Mondays 5:45 pm**

Saturdays 9:30 am

** also available via Zoom, like other daily services

Children’s Services

Children’s Havura (up to age 5) and K-2 Kehila hold outdoor Shabbat services in the BEKI courtyard. For more information, consult Youth & Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff, anormanschiff@beki.org.

Youth Group Event

BEKI’s USYers will pack Thanksgiving baskets for food insecure families on Sunday, November 22. For more information, contact Annie Norman-Schiff.

Wednesday Schmoozes

BEKI high school students will take on chess master Jim Eade, best known for his books “Chess for Dummies” and “The Chess Player’s Bible,” in an hour of chess playing, commentary and learning on November 4.

BEKI’s film and discussion series about racial justice starts on November 11 with a discussion of the film “I Am Not Your Negro,” a 2016 award-winning documentary, narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, about James Baldwin’s observations on American race relations.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will be the guest for a Town Hall discussion on November 18.

On December 2, Corey Stone, who was part of the executive team at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will discuss issues of debt, debt forgiveness, bankruptcy and finances through the lens of Jewish texts.

From 8:00 to 9:00pm on Zoom, BEKI Schmoozes include a presentation and time for questions. To request the link, email office@beki.org.

A Family’s Account of Separation and Survival

Daphne Geismar, author of the new book “Invisible Years” about her Jewish family’s years of hiding in the Netherlands during WWII, will speak at the Zoom Schmooze 11 am, Sunday, December 6.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)