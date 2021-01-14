Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events 1/15/21

Children’s Services

Children’s outdoor services, open to families with kids of all ages, are held “Pop-Up Style” on Saturday mornings, weather permitting. To receive the email newsletter that provides updates, email Youth and Family Programming Director Annie Norman-Schiff at anormanschiff@beki.org.

Indoor Services

Fridays 6:00 pm inside the main sanctuary

Outdoor Services (weather permitting)

Saturdays 9:30 am

Sundays 9:00 am**

Mondays 5:45 pm**

** also available via Zoom, like other daily services

Blood Drive

On Monday, January 25, from 9 am to 5 pm BEKI hosts a Red Cross blood drive. A free COVID-19 antibody test is included for every donor. Strict health protocols will be in place. Sign up at https://www.redcrossblood.org.

Wednesday Schmoozes

January 20 is the first of two programs for Tu BeShevat, the new year of the trees, a conversation about the powerful connections between environmental sustainability and ethical Jewish life. Speakers will be Nigel Savage, President & CEO of Hazon, the Jewish lab for sustainability, and Shamu Sadeh, Managing Director of Education at Hazon’s Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center, located on 400 acres in Falls Village, CT.

On January 27, the guest speaker is Caroline Scanlan from New Haven’s Urban Resources Initiative. URI is the university not-for-profit partnership that plants free street trees and creates park areas all over New Haven.

On February 3, Gavriel Savit, a New York Times Bestselling author, will talk about his newest Young Adult novel,”The Way Back,”which is a National Book Award finalist. The story follows the spooky adventures of two 19th century Jewish kids, Bluma and Yehuda Leib, as they travel from the little shtetl of Tupik deep into the Far Country, the land of Death and demons.

On February 10, Steve Werlin, Executive Director of Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen [DESK], will talk about feeding people during this pandemic and about DESK’s plans for its new three-story building on State Street.

From 8 to 9 pm on Zoom, BEKI Schmoozes include a presentation and time for questions. To request the link, email office@beki.org.

Purim Celebration

On Thursday, February 25 from 4:00 to 5:30 pm, BEKI will host a Costume Parade and Car-Nival in the parking lot. There will be prizes, surprises, and a chance to pick up Shalach Manot orders. The reading of Megilat Esther will be at 6:30 pm in person and on Zoom, beginning with “spotlights” of costumes, and will be repeated at 7:00 am Friday morning, February 26. For details, email office@beki.org.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)