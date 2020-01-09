Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events 1/10/2020

Daily Services

Sunday 9:00 am and 5:45 pm

Monday 7:00 am and 5:45 pm

Tuesday 7:00 am and 5:45 pm

Wednesday 7:00 am and 5:45 pm

Thursday 8:15 am and 5:45 pm

Friday 7:00 am

Shabbat Services

Friday 6:00 pm

Saturday Morning 9:15 am

9:15 am Saturday Children’s Services 10:45 am

Saturday Afternoon 1:00 pm

Children’s Programs

Run cooperatively by talented and dedicated parents, the three Saturday morning programs are an excellent way to learn about BEKI. Come visit any Saturday morning at 10:45 to find out why visitors have come from across New England to observe this program as a model for their own synagogues.

The Children’s Shabbat Ḥavura is designed to address the spiritual and social needs of preschool children. Following the half-hour of songs, stories, prayers and dance, the children have their own qiddush refreshments and then enjoy supervised play until they join the adult worship for the final prayers and the weekly congregational lunch. The Ḥavura enjoys the active participation of parents who themselves are enriched by the experience. For many adults, the Children’s Shabbat Ḥavura serves as their introduction to active participation in the BEKI community.

K-2 Kehila is a “junior-junior” congregation for children in those grades, while Junior Congregation addresses the spiritual, educational and social needs of children in grades 3-6.

Photographs of Jewish Calcutta

Although only about twenty Jews currently reside in Kolkata (as it is now known), the city retains the traces of Jewish culture. Many monuments, including a cemetery in North Kolkata, where gravestones are occasionally written in three languages, remain and are cared for by non-Jewish Bengalis, many of them Muslims. Nahoum’s, the Jewish bakery, remains one of the city’s favorites.

Sanjeet Chowdhury, Photographs of Jewish Calcutta, illustrates the diversity, poignancy and history of this Jewish culture. An independent photographer and filmmaker based in Kolkata, Chowdhury has exhibited his photos in London, New York, Basel, and other cities worldwide.

This exhibition opens January 15. Gallery hours by appointment only; please contact the BEKI office at (203) 389-2108 x114.

Located at 85 Harrison Street (corner of Whalley Avenue – Route 63 – in Westville)

Torah Scrolls, Kolkata – Image by Sanjeet Chowdhury