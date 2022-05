We would like to congratulate the following Amity Regional School District high school students who placed in this year’s SCC Art Show: 1st place Sophia Faryna (Ivy) of Woodbridge, 3rd place Olivia Frankiewicz (The Strangulation of Grief) of Bethany and Amanda Koola (Three Little Jellyfish) of Woodbridge who did not place but her artwork sold. Amity was only allowed three entries in the competition and all 3 were recognized in some way.

Sophia Faryna Oliva Frankiewicz Amanda Koola