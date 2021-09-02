Concert & Fireworks Show to be Held on the Fairgrounds Sunday, Sept. 5th

The Town of Orange may be small in population, but it gained the reputation for bringing in topflight bands and one of the best fireworks displays in the New Haven County.

Although the town could not hold its usual Independence Day Celebration due to covid precautions, this year’s event will now be a Labor Day Concert. The Orange Town News, who is once again producing the event, is presenting “Ronstadt Revue” to perform prior to the town’s Annual Fireworks Spectacular.

Making their Connecticut debut, RONSTADT REVUE is the ultimate tribute to one of the world’s greatest singers, Ms. Linda Ronstadt. The show features singer, Gesenia and her world-class 6-piece band, who faithfully recreate selections from all phases of Ms. Ronstadt’s career, from Country and Rock, through Mexican/Mariachi, and songs from her three Great American Songbook albums with Nelson Riddle. Don’t miss this chance to relive those special moments with great hits like You’re No Good, When Will I be Loved, Just One Look, Blue Bayou, That’ll be the Day, Perfidia, and many more! Each member of the band is a seasoned, talented musician fully dedicated to recreating the sounds and vibe of a Linda Ronstadt live performance from back in the day. But of course, no Ronstadt tribute band can work without “that voice”. And if you close your eyes, Gesenia will have you believing that Linda really is with us on the stage. Indeed, the group is so authentic and professional that it has been personally endorsed by three of Linda’s own bandmates (two of whom are currently producing the band). Every show has been met with multiple standing ovations and astonished audiences frequently remark that it was one of the best live music shows they have ever experienced.

The Labor Day Concert will take place on Sunday, September 5th (rain date Monday, September 6th at the Orange Fairgrounds, 525 Orange Center Road, Orange.

The festivities will begin promptly at 6:30 pm with welcoming comments from Orange First Selectman Jim Zeoli. The concert will be followed at 9:30 pm by the Labor Day Fireworks Spectacular with Patriotic Music.

Orange Town News publisher and event producer Rocky Salperto said, “We are looking forward to another premiere event for area residents to enjoy. We are excited about producing this show for the ninth consecutive year. We hope everyone continues to enjoy this great community event. Many thanks go out to our sponsors, our first selectman and town officials for their continued support.”

The event is made possible through area sponsors including major sponsors: Yale University, The Orange Foundation’s Olga Fund, The Law Firm of Marino, Zabel & Schellenberg, PLLC, The Orange Town News, The Law Offices of Debra B. Marino, LLC & the Town of Orange.

Popular Food Trucks are being lined up, and novelty items will also be available for purchase at the fairgrounds beginning at 6:00 pm. A WPLR radio personality will also be on location. Come early and get a good seat. Admission is free. There will be a suggested parking donation of $5 that will benefit the Orange Little League. See the full Event Schedule on page 14 of this issue of the OTN and our website www.orangetownnews.com.