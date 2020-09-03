In 2019, longtime Orange resident, Myla Chadwick started a statewide savings program called the Community Champions Network (CCN). Myla is a full-time Realtor with Coldwell Banker and developed the network as a way to honor the ‘Champions’ within our communities.

Qualifying Champions include but are not limited to: First Responders, Law Enforcement, Medical Professionals, Military, & Teachers (Active, retired or reserves). “After working with a lot of Champion clients through my real estate business, I wanted to do something that focuses on these amazing folks and their contributions to our communities every day”, Chadwick said.

If you’re looking to buy, sell, or refinance a home in CT, there are real savings available. When working with a CCN agent, the estimated savings for an enrolled Champion is approximately $1,875 on a $250,000 home sale.*

In addition to insurance, mortgage, attorney, and home services, CCN offers rewards and discounts from many local business partners including restaurants, retail, health, beauty, and service-based businesses throughout CT. All savings and rewards are available to members without fees or fine print.

Maria Small is one of the local CCN business partners. Small is a co-owner with Tiffany Arsenault of Small Town Nutrition opening in Orange in July 2020. “We’re thrilled to be a part of this incredible program,” Small said. “When Myla contacted me about the network, I knew this was such a great opportunity to support the community and join forces with other incredible businesses. Small Town Nutrition is excited to bring a new business to Orange and we love joining forces to help others.”

Chadwick highlighted, “By connecting with other local businesses, we’re able to help a lot of people and make a huge impact along the way. The team is thrilled to do our part and thank the Community Champions for their service…now, more than ever”.

The CCN team of agents continues to grow and currently includes: Myla Chadwick, Wayne Hugendubel, Maribeth Lightowler, Tai Moler, Fran Morrow, Nydia Felix-Percival, & Mary-Ann White.

For more details, visit www.communitychampionsnetwork.com. Local businesses interested in joining the network can contact Myla Chadwick at 203-376-6461.

*All homeownership savings are estimates. You must be enrolled in the Community Champions Network to qualify for rewards and be represented by a Community Champion Agent to be eligible for homeownership savings.