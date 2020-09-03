Coming Soon… The Ghostly Tales of Connecticut and New England

Tales of mysteries and legends of colonial times will greet you as you read about Connecticut’s haunted history. Once called the Nutmeg state, Connecticut’s mysterious legends come to life even though the main players are dead. If the Connecticut book isn’t enough to scare you, be sure to read the ghostly Tales of New England. So, dive into these chapter books but be sure to leave a light on…

The Orange Historical Society will have these books for sale at $12.99 each in the near future at its antique shop in the Academy Building, 605 Orange Center Road; hours: Saturdays, 10am-3pm. For information, call 203-795-3106, visit our website: www.orangehistory.org or email us at orangehistorical@yahoo.com.