Colonial Properties Completes 5 Regional Leases

Michael Richetelli, President and Designated Broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., is pleased to announce the completion of the following transactions.

Fred A. Messore, SVP, represented the Tenant, A to Z PetShop, LLC, in the leasing of 4,200 +/- SF of retail space located at 41 Monroe Turnpike, Trumbull, CT for a five (5) year term. The Landlord, 41 Monroe Turnpike, LLC, was represented by Jason Wuchiski of True Commercial Real Estate, LLC.

Messore also represented the Tenant, Empire Tattoo, in the leasing of 1,250 +/- SF of retail space located at 521-547 Boston Post Road, Orange, CT for a three (3) year term. The Landlord, Elm Street Partners, LLC, was represented by Mark Glassman of Arnold Peck’s Commercial World.

Tony Vitti represented the Landlord, MNBD, LLC, in the leasing of 1,500 +/- SF of office space, 5,000 +/- SF warehouse, and 7,500 +/- SF fenced in yard area located at 252 Depot Road, Milford, CT for a two (2) year term. The Tenant, SLM Services DBA Northeast Horticultural Services, was represented by Bruce Wettenstein of Vidal/Wettenstein. The attorney for the Landlord was Brian Lema of Berchem and Moses in Milford, CT; the Tenant’s attorney was Benjamin Proto, Jr. in Stratford, CT.

Vitti also represented the Landlord, Scarcella Realty, in the leasing of 5,700 +/- SF of retail space located at 392 Boston Post Road, Orange, CT for a five (5) year term. The Tenant, Fabric and Upholstery Depot, LLC, was represented by Michael Debiase of Higgins Group Real Estate. The Landlord’s attorney was Thomas Lynch of Lynch, Trembicki, & Boynton in Milford, CT; the attorney for the Tenant was Michael Burdo in New Haven, CT.

Kosta Eliopoulos, represented the Landlord, Ruotolo Realty, in the leasing of 1,600 +/- SF of newly remodeled warehouse/office space located at 199 Terminal Lane, New Haven, CT for a five (5) year term to Sebastian Uribe, who is operating a print shop and vinyl car wrapping business.

“The volume of commercial leasing transactions we are conducting is very encouraging, considering we are still emerging from the Pandemic and State of CT ordered restrictions on businesses are still in place. The business climate is very vibrant, with only certain sectors lagging.” said Richetelli.

Colonial Properties, Inc., founded in 1978, is a full service Commercial and Residential Real Estate Brokerage, located in Orange, CT. The firm handles all types of real estate transactions including the sale and leasing of retail, industrial, office, investment properties, and residential properties, as well as brokering land and business sales.