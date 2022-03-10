Colonial America as Seen Through the Eyes of Contemporary Artists

The Friends of Case Memorial Library invites you to join a Zoom program, “The Art of Colonial America”, on Tuesday, March 15 at 7:00pm. The Friends will be sponsoring several programs to celebrate the Orange Bicentennial. This program will be the first in a series.

Using a wide range of visual images, presenter Bob Potter traces the formative years of American history portrayed in colonial paintings of artists such as Gilbert Stuart, John Singleton Copley, Benjamin West and Charles Wilson Peale. Their works show the popular subjects and artistic styles created in response to historical events of the era.

Bob Potter is a graduate of Syracuse University School of Visual and Performing Arts. His career encompasses serving as art/creative director for media companies, including Scholastic Magazines, Time Warner and National Geographic, corporate development officer for the National Gallery of Art, and head of marketing/communications for Mystic Seaport Museum. Recently, he launched a professional development program for students at Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts. He is also a docent at the Yale Center for British Art.

Don’t miss learning about this unique perspective on American history. The Friends are grateful for the community support and interest in its programs which are funded by the resale of donated used books. Please register at www.casememoriallibrary.org Registration opens two weeks prior to program date. See you on Zoom. No masks or social distancing required.