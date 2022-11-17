Coldwell Banker Realty Offices In Orange and Woodbridge Hosting Food Drive

The Coldwell Banker Realty offices in Orange and Woodbridge are hosting a FOOD DRIVE through November 18th. Giving back to the community is so important every day, but especially during the holiday time.

Non-perishable food items and other requested items are needed such as paper goods, including toilet paper, paper towels, tissues as well as soap, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, pads/tampons, etc. These donations will be benefiting the Community Champions Network on behalf of Orange Community Services, CT Food Bank and Food2Kids.

Drop off boxes will be in the front reception area of each of the offices. The Orange Office is located at 236 Boston Post Road. The Woodbridge Office is located at 270 Amity Road.

For more information about the Food Drive collection, please contact Aileen DeFeo at (203) 795-6000.