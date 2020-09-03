Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT sells Springbrook Commons in Orange

Nick Mastrangelo and Tom Cavaliere of Coldwell Banker Commercial sold multiple units consisting of a total of 38,875 SF of Springbrook Commons, a signature medical complex at 240 Indian River Road to Water Street Management, LLC a real estate investment company for $8,050,000.

“Congratulations to Nick and Tom for another significant commercial transaction in the town of Orange. This sale reinforces the strength of the local economy for investment opportunities. Your expertise in Commercial real estate has broadened the services of our offices.” stated Aileen DeFeo, VP/Branch Manager for Coldwell Banker Realty Orange and Woodbridge office.

Carl Russell of H. Pearce Commercial of Milford CT represented the seller, Springbrook Common LLC and Lakehouse Properties LLC

For more information about other commercial opportunities, please contact Nick Mastrangelo at (203) 641-2100 or Tom Cavaliere at (203) 907-7800. Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT is located at 236 Boston Post Road, Suite 5A, Orange CT.