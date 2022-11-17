Coast Guard Visits Peck Place School

Students at The Peck Place School (PPS) were treated to a visit from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). The USCG Aids to Navigation Team Long Island Sound planned interactive stations for the students. They were able to climb aboard the boat, practice throwing the rescue line, and learned the proper way to wear a life jacket and use all the features. (There was even a built-in flashlight that velcros to the shoulder and stays on for 9 hours!)

Students in grades 1-6 learned a great deal about the various jobs of the Coast Guardsmen. Did you know they maintain all the lighthouses? Did you know there are 500+ buoys they are in charge of?