Coach Steve Sobel will be holding the Hoop Heaven Clinics on November 14th at the CT Sports Center in Woodbridge, CT. Coach Sobel, along with a few other coaches, will be helping kids develop their skills to prepare for the return of basketball, while adhering to all COVID guidelines. The clinics will be open to boys and girls in grades 4-12.

The clinic on the 14th will be split into three sessions: Session 1 (9-10:30 AM), Session 2 (11-12:30 PM) and Session 3 (1-2:30 PM). Session 3 will be only for high schoolers and will be focused on elite shooting and skills training. All COVID guidelines, including wearing masks into the facility and taking players’ temperatures, will be followed. The price per session will be $29.00.

Dr. Steve Sobel is a renowned basketball coach, college professor, and motivational speaker. Dr. Sobel has been coaching basketball for over 40 years and has helped the careers of many successful basketball stars in the Connecticut area, including Kevin Freeman (former UConn standout) and Jeremy Lamb (Indiana Pacers). Coach Sobel also currently coaches and trains several young players from across Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Coach Sobel’s Hoop Heaven Clinics are a great opportunity for young players of all ages to sharpen their skills and enhance their passion for the game of basketball. For more information about registration, please contact John LaFrance at john@johnlafrance.com or 475-201-6515.