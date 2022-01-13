Climbing in the New Year!

Pack 922 spent our first pack meeting climbing walls at City Climb Gym in New Haven. Nineteen of our scouts and their families came out for a night of great heights and new challenges. Before the new year we made warming bags for the Beth-El Center in Milford to help those in need before the Holidays. We wrapped up our hiking challenge and some scouts even crossed the 100-mile mark for hiking in 2021.

Our next pack meeting will be the Space Derby Competition at High Plains Community Center where scouts will race their customized rockets. Pack 922 will be representing Orange at the Bridgeport Islanders Scout Night on January 22nd where they will be able to skate on the ice, watch the game and see a movie on the jumbotron after the game. Dens are meeting safety in the new year and will continue to work on their achievements. Stay tuned for more events as we count down the scouting year.