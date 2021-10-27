Christina Levere D’Addio

Assistant Director of Public Affairs, SCSU

M.F.A. in Writing, Vermont College of Fine Arts

B.S. in Journalism, Ithaca College

Co-Corresponding Secretary

Race Brook Elementary School PTA

“As the parent of three school-aged children in both the Orange and Amity school systems, I have a personal interest in preserving and enhancing the quality of our top-rated schools.

”I will bring 20 years of experience in higher education to the position, as well as a desire to introduce reasonable, appropriate solutions to the ever-changing landscape that is unique to our community.”

“I also will strive to maintain respectful, thoughtful dialogue as we address how best to maintain the reputation of Amity’s school district, one that is known for excellence and innovation.”