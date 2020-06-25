Get involved in this summer’s CHALK CHALLENGE! This challenge encourages you to get outside and spend time with your family in the comfort of your own driveway. This is for any/all Orange families with student-age children. Take a photo of your artwork and submit it to the Youth Services Coordinator to be entered to win a gift card to a local restaurant. The top 3 pieces of artwork will be chosen per category. The categories include: (1) positive affirmations, (2) animals, (3) movie/tv characters, (4) miscellaneous art and (5) drawings that include child in picture. This will run until Friday, August 28th, 2020 and then winners will be chosen. There is no limit to how many photos a family can submit, but there is a one family limit per category for winning prizes. Just snap a picture and send it to jsimone@orange-ct.gov. More info to follow on the Orange town website and Orange Youth Services social media.