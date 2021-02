Kevin and Betty Hadlock, Orange residents on Goose Lane (formerly of Skyline Drive) are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on February 12, 2021. They have lived and loved Orange for 40 years, where they raised 4 children and are proud grandparents and active members of town. They hope to have a post COVID celebration but appreciate well wishes now.

Cheers and Love,

Jennifer, Mike, Kate, Karen and all