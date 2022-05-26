Celebrate the Orange Bicentennial with a 2022 Commemorative Crock

Orange Community Women announces the sale of a 2022 Commemorative Crock, a timeless keepsake, hand-crafted to recognize our bicentennial.

All proceeds from the sale of these crocks will help fund the various projects the group supports within and surrounding our community. These include Food2Kids, scholarships for Amity seniors, Days for Girls, food basket donations and social gatherings with the Tracy Bunch and residents of the Silverbrook Senior Center.

Pre-sale pricing of $30 each is being offered until June 15th, and they be sold for $35 thereafter. Each 1-quart stoneware crock stands 6” high and is hand-made in the USA. They are oven, microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe.

The Crocks are available for immediate delivery within the town of Orange. To order, call Michelle at (203) 605-4383, or email Orangecommunityw@gmail.com

They will also be available at the OCW booth in the Civic Tent at the Country Fair, and at events in town this summer.