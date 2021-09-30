Case Memorial Library – October 2021

The Library’s hours are as follows:

Monday, Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Holiday Closings: The Library will be closed on Monday, October 11 in observance of Columbus Day.

Program Fees: Programs at the Case Memorial Library are free, except as noted for materials charges, and open to the public.

Registration: Registration is required for all library programs, unless otherwise noted. Register for events at casememoriallibrary.org/events.

Zoom Programs: For online security reasons you must register with the Library to attend virtual programs. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event. The registrant’s name as displayed on Zoom must match the name used for registration in order to guarantee admission.

Take & Make Programs: Please check the full event listing for age restrictions, deadlines to sign up, and instructions on pickup of supplies.

Story Times

Zoom 3-5 Year Old Story Time

Mondays at 10:30am

For children ages 3-5.

Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required.

Zoom 2-3 Year Old Story Time

Wednesdays at 10:30am

For children ages 2-3.

Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required.

Events for All Ages

Banned Books Bingo

September 27-October 12

Celebrate Banned Books Week with us! Stop by the Library and fill out a Banned Books Bingo card for a chance to win a banned-books themed heat reactive mug and a tote. To participate, select any five banned books you’ve read to get a bingo (across, down, or diagonal) and drop your completed bingo card into the raffle box.

Family Take & Make: Butterbeer

Registration: September 23-October 14

Pickup dates: October 18-23

For all ages

Relive the magic of Hogsmeade and make your own butterbeer with this tasty take-home kit. Registration is required. One kit per household.

Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale

Saturday, October 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Books, DVDs, music, and more for all ages! Held in the Library basement. Masks required.

Events for Children

Family Take and Make: Creepcakes

Registration: September 21-October 12

Pickup Dates: October 12-19

For children of all ages and their families.

Decorate your own Halloween “creepcakes” (creepy cupcakes) with our take home kit! Registration is required.

Tween Take and Make: Pumpkin Patch Snack

Registration: September 21-October 12

Pickup Dates: October 12-18

For tweens in grades 4-6

Make an autumn-themed snack to enjoy! Participants will be using mellowcreme pumpkins, green licorice, chocolate pudding, and oreos. Registration is required.

All Ages Take and Make: Sensory Process Art

Registration: September 27-October 18

Pickup Dates: October 18-2

For children of all ages and their families.

Can songs have moods, shapes and colors? Is it possible to doodle music? Find out with process-oriented art! Registration is required.

Preschool Take and Make: Peacocks

Registration: October 4-30

Pickup Dates: October 25-30

For children of ages 3-5

Learn about these dazzling birds and make one of your own! Registration is required.

Tween Reads: Halloween

Registration: October 4-21

Pickup Dates: October 25-30

For tweens in grades 4-6

Looking for some thrills, scares, or even just some magic-themed fun? Try our Halloween-themed book pick! We’ll check out a Halloween book to you, based on your interests, and you’ll get some Halloween goodies to keep. Registration is required.

Events for Teens & Adults

Teen Take & Make: Apple Cider Doughnuts

Registration: September 18-30

Pickup dates: October 4-9

For teens in grades 7-12

Create a tasty fall treat with this apple cider doughnut take-home kit. Registration is required.

Outdoor Concert: Yale Citations

Saturday, October 9, 2 p.m.

An amalgamation of future scientists, doctors, nurses, artists, lawyers (and more!), The Citations is the a cappella group of the graduate and professional schools at Yale University. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. This program will be held outside on the Library’s back lawn. Please bring your own chair, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing. Registration is required.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Felted Wool Acorns

Registration: September 23-October 7

Pickup dates: October 12-23

For adults and teens in grades 7-12

Learn a basic technique for working with wool roving and create a decoration for fall. Registration is required.

Teen Take & Make: Pumpkin Carving

Registration: September 30-October 14

Pickup dates: October 18-23

For teens in grades 7-12

Pick a pumpkin from our indoor patch and choose your carving kit: undead pumpkin or starry night pumpkin! Registration is required.

Virtual Escape Room: Escape the Zombies

Launches October 23 at www.casememoriallibrary.org/virtualescaperoom

This program is open to all ages, though best suited to teens and adults

Think you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Find out in our virtual escape room! Test your problem-solving skills (and patience!) alone or with friends and family. No registration is required.

Virtual Author Talk: Spooky Trails and Tall Tales Connecticut

Monday, October 25, 7 p.m.

In our forests and meadows lurk spine-chilling ghosts protecting Captain Kidd’s treasure, the abode of the Devil himself, and shadowy creatures such as the Glawackus, all awaiting the next hiker to stumble down the trail. Join us for a Zoom talk with author Stephen Gencarella! Register via EventKeeper by October 25 at 5 p.m. to receive the Zoom link.

Mystery Book Discussion Group

Thursday, October 28, 1 p.m.

Join librarian Samantha Jasulavic for a Zoom discussion of The Diviners by Libba Bray. Register via EventKeeper by October 28 at 12 p.m. to receive the Zoom link.

The Bookcase: Evening Zoom Discussion Group

Thursday, November 18, 7 p.m.

Join Bookcase leader Toby Zabinski for a Zoom discussion of Charles and Emma by Deborah Heiligman. Register via EventKeeper by November 18 at 5 p.m. to receive the Zoom link.