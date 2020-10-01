Case Memorial Library – October 2020

The Case Memorial Library is here to serve the community. On September 28th, 2020 we will open the library with limited hours and occupancy. We will continue to provide curbside service during our regular hours of operation.

Library doors will be open as follows:

Monday through Saturday: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Monday and Thursday evenings: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Masks are required at all times while you are in the building.

Study and meeting rooms are not available and there is limited seating. We ask everyone to observe social distancing.

We are currently providing the following services:

Our public computers may be used by appointment. Call 203-891-2170 or email reference@casememoriallibrary.org to make an appointment. Time slots for computer use are 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m., and 6:00-7:00 p.m. (Monday and Thursday evenings only).

Holds can be placed on library materials through our online catalog, by phone, or by email. When the items you request are available, we will call you to schedule a curbside pickup or you can come in to pick up the items. Hours for curbside pickup are Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Printing is available.

Copiers are available.

We have online programs that are free and open to the public.

EVENTS FOR ADULTS

Online Mystery Book Discussion

Thursday, October 22, 1 p.m.

Join Librarian Samantha Jasulavic for an online discussion of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara. This discussion will take place on Zoom- please note that registration is required, as for online security reasons only registered attendees will be able to attend this event. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event. Please call the library or contact Samantha at sjasulavic@casememoriallibrary.org to place a hold on a copy of the book.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN

Monet Bridge Fingerpainting

Kit pickup: Wednesday, October 7-Saturday, October 10

For children ages 3-5. Create a vibrant work of art inspired by Monet’s “The Water Lily Pond.” Please be advised that children’s hands will come into contact with fingerpaint. Smocks will not be provided.

Glow in the Dark Jack-o’-Lanterns

Kit pickup: Wednesday, October 14-Saturday, October 17

For children in grades 1-3. Craft a luminous jack-o’-lantern the easy way! You supply the pumpkin (ideally 3-4 lbs.) and we’ll take care of the rest. This activity is best enjoyed outdoors.

Halloween Paint Rocket Art

Kit pickup: Wednesday, October 21-Saturday, October 24

For children in grades 1-3. Paint a Halloween masterpiece using rocket science! Please note: this is a potentially messy outdoor activity. Participants’ skin may come into contact with effervescent tablets and washable tempera paint mixed with water.

Online 3-5 Year Olds Storytime

Mondays, October 5, 19, and 26, 10:30 a.m.

For children ages 3-5. Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required. Please note: All registrants with a valid email address will be sent a link for storytime. For security reasons, we are unable to admit non-registrants to this program.

Online Lapsit Storytime

Tuesdays, October 6, 13, 20, and 27, 10:30 a.m.

For babies and toddlers up to two years old. Little ones and their caregivers are invited to this virtual storytime with Ms. Michelle! We’ll play with puppets, sing our favorite songs, explore books together, and more. Registration is required. Please note: All registrants with a valid email address will be sent a link for storytime. For security reasons, we are unable to admit non-registrants to this program.

Online 2-Year-Old Storytime

Wednesdays, October 7, 14, 21, and 28, 10:30 a.m.

For children ages 2-3. Experience music and movement, dive into picture books, and sing your favorite songs with Ms. Michelle! Registration is required. Please note: All registrants with a valid email address will be sent a link for storytime. For security reasons, we are unable to admit non-registrants to this program.

The Library will be closed Monday, October 12, for Columbus Day.