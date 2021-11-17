Case Memorial Library – November 2021

Hours

The Library’s hours are as follows: Monday, Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Holiday Closings

The Library will be closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26 in observance of Thanksgiving and Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25 in observance of Christmas and Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1 in observance of the New Year.

Program Fees

Programs at the Case Memorial Library are free, except as noted for materials charges, and open to the public.

Registration

Registration is required for all library programs, unless otherwise noted. Register for events at casememoriallibrary.org/events.

Zoom Programs

For online security reasons you must register with the Library to attend virtual programs. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event. The registrant’s name as displayed on Zoom must match the name used for registration in order to guarantee admission.

Take & Make Programs

Please check the full event listing for age restrictions, deadlines to sign up, and instructions on pickup of supplies.

Story Times

Zoom 3-5 Year Old Story Time

Mondays at 10:30am

For children ages 3-5

Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required.

Zoom 2-3 Year Old Story Time

Wednesdays at 10:30am

For children ages 2-3

Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required.

Events for Children

Preschool Take and Make: Magic Puffy Paint

Pickup Dates: November 22 – December 1

For children of ages 3-5

Paint a picture with ingredients from your kitchen. Then, watch your creation transform before your very eyes! Registration is required.

Tween Take & Make: Slingshot Cars

Pickup Dates: November 29 – December 4

For tweens in grades 4-6

Build a car powered by a rubber band and a pencil! Registration is required.

Tween Take and Make: Peppermint Chocolate Mug Cake

Pickup Dates: December 13-18

For tweens in grades 4-6

Make a mint-chocolatey treat in your favorite mug, no oven or stove needed! Registration is required.

Preschool Take & Make: Gingerbread Cloud Dough

Pickup Dates: December 13-18

For children ages 2-5 and their families

Engage your senses with a batch of homemade cookie-scented dough! Registration is required.

Family Take & Make: Simple Soft Pretzels

Pickup Dates: December 27-January 3

For families of all ages

Bake away school vacation week boredom! Uncover the surprising history of these salty, doughy treats and master the art of pretzel twisting with our Simple Soft Pretzel kit. Registration is required.

Family Take & Make: Marbled Paper

Pickup Dates: December 27-January 3

For families of children up to age 12

Use shaving cream and food coloring to create a beautiful marbled paper! Registration is required.

Events for Teens & Adults

Take & Make Craft Kit: Himmeli Ornaments

Pickup dates: November 29-December 4

For adults and teens in grades 7-12

Learn to make himmeli, a traditional Finnish straw ornament, with this take-home kit. Registration is required.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Book Christmas Trees

Pickup dates: December 6-11

For adults and teens in grades 7-12

Give an old book new life by using it to create a cute Christmas tree. Registration is required.

Mystery Book Discussion Group

Thursday, December 9, 1 p.m.

Join librarian Samantha Jasulavic for a Zoom discussion of The Guest List by Lucy Foley. Register via EventKeeper by December 9 at 12 p.m. to receive the Zoom link.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Keychain Charms

Pickup dates: December 13-18

For adults and teens in grades 7-12

Create your own personalized keychain or backpack charm with this simple beading kit. Registration is required.

Teen Take & Make: Claymation

Pickup dates: December 20-30

For teens in grades 7-12

Learn to create Claymation movies – like Coraline or The Nightmare Before Christmas – with this fun stop-motion animation kit. Most supplies will be provided. Participants must supply a device that can download free apps from the iTunes or Google Play store. Submit your finished Claymation video to rharlow@casememoriallibrary.org for a chance to win a gift card to the app store of your choice! Registration is required.