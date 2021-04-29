Hours

The Library is open for public service as follows: Monday and Thursday: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; 2-4 p.m.; 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; 2-4 p.m. The Library has curbside service available as follows: Monday and Thursday: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Holiday Closings

The Library will be closed on Saturday, May 29 and Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

Programs

Programs at the Case Memorial Library are free – except as noted for materials charges – and open to the public.

Registration

Registration is required for all library programs. Register for events at casememoriallibrary.org/events.

Zoom Programs

For online security reasons you must register with the Library to attend virtual programs. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event. The registrant’s name as displayed on Zoom must match the name used for registration in order to guarantee admission.

Take & Make Programs

Please check the full event listing for age restrictions, deadlines to sign up, and instructions on pickup of supplies.

Story Times

Zoom 3-5-Year-Old Story Time

Mondays at 10:30am (No storytime May 31, June 14, or June 28)

For children ages 3-5.

Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required.

Zoom 2-3-Year-Old Story Time

Wednesdays at 10:30am (No storytime June 2, 16, or 30)

For children ages 2-3.

Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required.

Events for Children

Flowerpot Decorating

Registration: April 8-April 29

Pickup dates: May 3-May 8

For children ages 5-12.

Decorate a flowerpot for someone who loves you! Participants must supply their own painter’s tape (approximately 1” is recommended if possible), plant and soil.

Beaded Butterfly Magnets

Registration: April 8-29

Pickup dates: May 3-8

For tweens in grades 4-6.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for a special caregiver this Sunday or just want something pretty for your fridge, you’ll love this beaded butterfly magnet! We’ll supply beads, pipe cleaners, glitter, a clothespin, and a magnet so you can create your very own.

Paper Planes

Registration: May 6-20

Pickup dates: May 24-29

For children ages 5-12 and their families.

Learn how to fold paper planes, and then take them outside to enjoy! Our kit includes different types of paper and a curated list of video tutorials. Start with a simple glider or paper helicopter, and work your way up to the paper jet and the loop-de-loop plane.

Polar Animals Experiment

Registration: May 27-June 17

Pickup dates: June 21-26

For rising 1st-3rd graders.

How do polar bears, seals, and other creatures live in subzero temperatures? Experience the science of survival with our Polar Animals Experiment! Registrants must have access to a large bowl, ice, and water.

Tween Reads: Surviving Nature

Registration: May 27-Jun 17

Pickup dates: June 21-26

For rising 4th-6th graders.

Want a heart-pounding book about surviving the dangers nature has to offer, but not really sure which one? We’ve got you covered! Sign up, and we’ll check you out a book based on your preferences, and you’ll get a mini survival kit to keep. Note that due to their popularity, the I Survived series and classics like Julie of the Wolves and Hatchet will not be given out.

Blobfish Slime

Registration: June 10-July 1

Pickup dates: July 6-12

For children ages 6 and up.

Make a puffy, slimy blobfish with our slime recipe! Parental supervision is required throughout the entire process. For a full list of ingredients, please review the event listing online.

Summer Reading Kickoff: Circus Minimus

Online Viewing Dates: June 12-26

For children of all ages and their families.

From a single suitcase an entire circus emerges: tent, band, lights, and an unforgettable cast of characters. Enjoy an enthralling, whimsical celebration of the imagination from the comfort of home!

Book Hedgehogs

Registration: June 24 – July 15

Pickup dates: July 19-24

For rising 4th-6th graders.

Give new life to an old book by turning it into an adorable hedgehog!

Events for Teens & Adults

Virtual Author Talk: The Great Kosher Meat War of 1902

Monday, April 26, 7 p.m.

Join us for a Zoom talk with author Scott Seligman. The Great Kosher Meat War of 1902 tells the twin stories of female immigrants who discovered their collective consumer power, and a cartel that conspired to keep meat prices high. Register via EventKeeper by April 26 at 5 p.m. to receive the Zoom link.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Gemstone Soaps

Registration: April 8-29.

Pickup dates: May 3-8

For adults and teens in grades 7-12.

Create your own colorful, scented gemstone soaps with this introductory soapmaking kit.

The Bookcase: Online Book Discussion

Thursday, May 13, 7 p.m.

Join Bookcase leader Toby Zabinski for a discussion of The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich via Zoom. Register via EventKeeper by May 13 at 5 p.m. to receive the Zoom link.

Fashion in Fiction: Jane Austen Regency

Sunday, May 16, 2 p.m.

Join us on the library lawn for a delightful show-and-tell with Kandi Carle on the clothing of Regency England as reflected in Jane Austen’s fiction. Includes dressing ‘Elizabeth Bennet’ and ‘Mr. Darcy’ and readings from Jane Austen’s letters and novels. Held outside, weather permitting. Rain date is Sunday, May 23. Please bring a chair, wear a mask, and maintain physical distance. Presented by the Friends of the Library. Registration is recommended.

Take & Make Food Kit: Homemade Rock Candy

Registration: April 22-May 13

Pickup dates: May 17-22

For teens in grades 7-12.

Create your own colorful, flavored rock candy with our homemade candy kit.

Historical Women: Sally Ride

Sunday, June 6, 2 p.m.

Join us on the library lawn as historical performer Sheryl Faye portrays Sally Ride as she studies the wonders of the universe and eventually becomes America’s first female astronaut and a passionate advocate for STEM. Held outside, weather permitting. Rain date is Sunday, June 27. Please bring a chair, wear a mask, and maintain physical distance. Presented by the Friends of the Library. Registration is recommended.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Ice Dyeing

Registration: May 20-June 10.

Pickup dates: June 14-19

For adults and rising 7th to 12th graders.

Learn the magic of ice dyeing with this fun tie-dye kit.

Take & Make Food Kit: Doughnut Cookies

Registration: May 28-June 21.

Pickup dates: June 23-24

For rising 7th to 12th graders.

Decorate your own doughnut sugar cookies with this premade cookie decorating kit.

Virtual Author Talk: Ghosts of Gold Mountain

Monday, June 28, 7 p.m.

Join us for a Zoom talk with author Gordon H. Chang! Ghosts of Gold Mountain is a groundbreaking history of the Chinese workers who built the Transcontinental Railroad, helping forge modern America only to disappear into the shadows of history. Register via EventKeeper by June 28 at 5 p.m. to receive the Zoom link.