Case Memorial Library – March 2021

Hours: The Library is open for public service as follows: Monday and Thursday: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Library has curbside service available as follows: Monday and Thursday: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Holiday Closings: The Library will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 and will be closed on Friday, April 2 for Good Friday.

Programs: Programs at the Case Memorial Library are free, except as noted for materials charges, and open to the public.

Registration: Registration is required for all library programs. Register for events at casememoriallibrary.org/events.

Zoom Programs: For online security reasons you must register with the Library to attend virtual programs. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event. The registrant’s name as displayed on Zoom must match the name used for registration in order to guarantee admission.

Take & Make Programs: Please check the full event listing for age restrictions, deadlines to sign up, and instructions on pickup of supplies.

Storytimes

Zoom Lapsit Storytime

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Little ones and their caregivers are invited to this high-energy story time with Ms. Michelle! We’ll practice nursery rhymes, sing and move together, and explore touch-and-feel books.

Zoom 2-3-Year-Old Storytime

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Audience participation is highly encouraged at this story time session just for 2s. Enjoy books, stories, music and movement, fingerplays and puppetry together.

Zoom 3-5 Year Olds Storytime

Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy storytelling, books, music, fingerplays, and puppetry at this story time series especially for 3-5-year olds!

Events for Children

Children’s Take & Make: Homemade Hovercrafts

Pickup dates: March 24-27

For children in grades 1-3.

Build a simple hovercraft and discover how Newton’s Third Law helps it float!

Tween Take & Make: Emoji Stress Balls

Pickup dates: March 25-27

For tweens in grades 4-6.

Make an emoji-themed stress ball with water beads and balloons!

Tween Take & Make: Pom-Pom Bookmarks

Pickup dates: April 7-10

For tweens in grades 4-6.

Make a fuzzy pom-pom bookmark using yarn! Registration opens March 17.

Children’s Take & Make Earth Day Craft: Kintsugi Eggshells

Pickup dates: April 14-17

For children in grades 1-3.

Learn about the delicate Japanese art of Kintsugi and create some of your own using eggshells and watercolors! Registration opens March 24.

Tween Take & Make: T-Shirt Tote Bags

Pickup dates: April 21-24

For tweens in grades 4-6.

Create your own unique tote bag using a t-shirt! Includes suggested ways to decorate your new bag. Registration opens March 31.

Children’s Take & Make: Blooming Paper Flowers

Pickup dates: April 28-May 1

For children ages 3-5.

Decorate some paper flowers, then watch them blossom! Registration opens April 7.

Events for Teens & Adults

Take-Home “Flavor Tripping” Party Kit

Pickup dates: Friday, March 12; Saturday, March 13

For teens in grades 7-12.

Have your own flavor-tripping party with the “miracle berry,” the fruit that makes sour and bitter foods taste sweet.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Suminagashi

Pickup dates: Saturday, March 20; Monday, March 22

For adults and teens in grades 7-12.

Suminagashi is the Japanese art of marbling by floating ink on the surface of water. Learn the basics of this centuries-old monoprint technique and create your own marbled pieces at home with our suminagashi kit.

Virtual Author Talk: A Broken Tree

Monday, March 22, 7 p.m.

Join us for a talk with author Stephen Anderson on Zoom. In an effort to discover the truth about his family, Stephen F. Anderson used DNA testing and interviews to learn the real story behind his paternity and that of his three brothers and five sisters. What the DNA revealed, and how the author and his siblings handled it, serves as a lesson to anyone undertaking ancestry research.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Henna

Pickup dates: Saturday, April 10; Monday, April 12

For adults and teens in grades 7-12.

Learn about henna from henna artist Jamilah in an exclusive, limited-access instructional video. You’ll also have the option to purchase a take-home henna kit to practice what you’ve learned. A $5 charge will be collected by the Library for take-home henna kits to help offset the cost of materials. Access to the video is free, but you must register to receive the link. Registration opens March 13. Registration for henna kits ends April 3.

Online Mystery Book Discussion

Thursday, April 22, 1-3 p.m.

Join Librarian Samantha Jasulavic via Zoom for an online discussion of The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides.

Take & Make Food Kit: Homemade Gummy Bears

Pickup dates: Friday, April 23; Saturday, April 24

For teens in grades 7-12.

Try your hand at candy making at home with this fun, homemade gummy bear kit. Registration opens March 30.

Virtual Author Talk: The Great Kosher Meat War of 1902

Monday, April 26, 7 p.m.

Join us for a Zoom talk with author Scott Seligman. The Great Kosher Meat War of 1902 tells the twin stories of female immigrants who discovered their collective consumer power, and a cartel that conspired to keep meat prices high.