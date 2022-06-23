Visit our website casememoriallibrary.org and sign up for our weekly email newsletter for updates on events at the library.

Hours: The Library’s hours are as follows:

Monday, Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.;

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Holiday Closings: The Library will be closed on Saturday, July 2 and Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

Program Fees: Programs at the Case Memorial Library are free, except as noted for materials charges, and open to the public.

Registration: Registration is required for all library programs, unless otherwise noted. Register for events at casememoriallibrary.org/events.

Summer Reading

June 18-August 13: The Case Memorial Library has planned a summer full of fun for all ages. Children, teens, and adults are all invited to participate in our summer reading programs and attend exciting free events throughout the summer. Drop by the Library or visit orange.lioninc.org/summerreading to learn more!

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Sunday, July 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Events for Children

Lapsit Storytime: Alternate Tuesdays beginning June 21 at 10:30 a.m. – Little ones and their caregivers are invited to this high-energy story time with Ms. Angela! We’ll practice nursery rhymes, sing and move together, and explore touch-and-feel books. Registration is required due to space restrictions.

2-3-Year-Old Storytime: Alternate Wednesdays beginning June 22 at 10:30 a.m. – Audience participation is highly encouraged at this story time session just for 2s. Enjoy books, stories, music and movement, fingerplays and puppetry together. Registration is required due to space restrictions.

3-5 Year Olds Storytime: Alternate Thursdays beginning June 23 at 10:30 a.m. – Enjoy storytelling, books, music, fingerplays, and a craft at this story time series especially for 3-5 year olds! Registration is required due to space restrictions.

Camping “I Spy” Bulletin Board: June 18- August 13 – For children up to age 12. Stop by the children’s room and check out our camping-themed “I Spy” bulletin board! Find the five objects of the week and stop by the desk for a sticker prize. No registration required.

Hatch the Chicks: June 16- July 19 – For children and families of all ages. We are incubating and hatching chicken eggs in the library! The estimated hatching date is July 6, so be sure to stop in or check out the live feed going up on our YouTube channel close to the big day.

Children’s Take & Make: Bicentennial Bites – Pickup dates: June 20- 25 – For children up to age 12 and their families. Make a delicious baked pudding from the time of the town’s founding!

Children’s Take & Make: DIY Nature Journals – Pickup dates: June 20- 25 – For children ages 5-12. There’s nature all around us! Learn and explore with your very own journal kit, featuring some local trails to try.

Tween Reads: Escape to the Past – Pickup dates: July 5- July 11 – For tweens entering grades 4-6. Travel through time with a good book! Fill out the registration form, and we’ll check you out a historical fiction book you’ll enjoy, along with a few goodies and a snack. Registration is required.

Children’s Take & Make: Galactic Playdough – Pickup dates: July 11- 16 – For children ages 3-5. Make your own out-of-this-world playdough! This glittery, colorful dough is non-toxic and fun to make and play with. Registration is required and begins June 20.

Children’s Take & Make: The Buzz on Bees – Pickup dates: July 18- 23 – For children ages 7-12. Learn all about bees with a few fun activities, including pollination with Cheetos, flavored honey taste tests, and planting a flower. Registration is required and begins June 27.

Tween Program: Ping Pong Poppers – Event Date: Wednesday, July 20 – For tweens entering grades 4-6. Make a ping-pong ball launcher with a few simple materials, then try to take down stacks of cups! Registration is required and begins June 29. This event will be held in person in the Meeting Room at the Library.

Children’s Take & Make: Astronaut Ice Cream – Pickup dates: July 4- 21 – For children up to age 12 and their families. Make a special treat for future astronauts! We’ll supply the dry ingredients; you’ll just need the kitchen and the eggs. Registration is required and begins June 20.

Children’s Take & Make: Fizzy Lemonade Experiment – Pickup dates: August 1- 6 – For children ages 6-12. What’s better than a glass of cold lemonade? Lemonade that fizzes and bubbles! Learn a bit about temperature and chemical reactions as you enjoy your treat. Registration is required and begins July 11.

Events for Teens & Adults

Teen Summer Reading Kickoff: Treasure Hunt and Pizza Party – Saturday, June 25, 1 p.m. – For rising 7th to 12th graders. Teams will solve riddles that lead to the next clue in our first library treasure hunt for teens! Solve puzzles, eat pizza, and enjoy some yummy cotton candy too. If you don’t have a team don’t worry – we will pair you up! Registration is required. Pssst! This is really, truly just for teens. If you’re not going into 7th-12th grade in the fall you can’t party with us. Do not pass go. Do not collect pizza.

Break-In Bags: Pickup dates: July 1-9 – For adults and rising 7th to 12th graders. Think escape room except instead of trying to break out you’re trying to break in. Solve the puzzles to find the numeric code that will open the lock and free the loot inside! Registration is required.

Teen Take & Make Bubble Tea Kit – Pickup dates: July 11-16 – For rising 7th to 12th graders. Make your own bubble tea with this tasty, take-home cooking kit. All ingredients will be provided. Participants must supply a drinking glass, a sauce pot, a strainer, water, ice, and a mixing spoon. Registration is required. This is a take-home event for teens. Please be cool – don’t register adults or children (going into grade 6 or younger).

The Bookcase: Evening Discussion Group – Thursday, July 14, 7 p.m. Join Bookcase leader Toby Zabinski for a Zoom discussion of Honor by Thrity Umrigar. This program will be held via Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

Henna: Monday, July 18, 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. – For adults and rising 7th to 12th graders. Learn about henna and receive a beautiful henna tattoo from artist Jamilah. Please register for only one session. Registration is required and begins June 27.

Book Boxes: July pickup dates: July 18-23 – August pickup dates: August 22-27 – For adults and rising 7th to 12th graders. Our free monthly book box service! Each month that you register you will pick up a box containing two hand-selected teen books for you to borrow as well as some treats and others surprises for you to keep. Registration is required and begins on the first of the month for each box. Space is limited.

Introduction to Dungeons & Dragons: Wednesday, July 20, 2 p.m. – For rising 7th to 12th graders. Have you ever wanted to learn how to play Dungeons & Dragons? Whether you’ve always wanted to learn or only heard about it in passing, come spend some time to learn the basics of 5th Edition D&D. In this program, teens will learn how to make a character and the basics of how to play the game, including a combat demonstration. If you’ve ever wanted to play D&D but don’t know where to start, this is the program for you! Registration is required.

Oscar Film: CODA: Monday, July 25, 7 p.m. & Wednesday, July 27, 1 p.m. – As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her passion at Berklee College of Music and her fear of abandoning her parents. 1 hr. 51 min. PG-13. Registration is required.

Teen Take & Make: Neon Sign Kit: Pickup dates: August 1-6 – For rising 7th to 12th graders. Make your own working neon sign with this fun take-home craft kit. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required. This is a take-home event for teens. Please be cool – don’t register adults or children (going into grade 6 or younger).

Mystery Book Discussion Group: Thursday, August 11, 1 p.m. – Join librarian Samantha Jasulavic for a Zoom discussion of The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz. This program will be held in the Meeting Room at the Library. Registration is required.

Oscar Film: West Side Story – Monday, August 15, 7 p.m. & Wednesday, August 17, 1 p.m. – West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. 2 hr. 36 min. PG-13. Registration is required.

Make & Take Craft Workshop: Kumo Shibori – Saturday, August 20, 11 a.m. – For adults and rising 7th-12th graders. Create your own indigo tote using the kumo method of shibori, a Japanese form of tie-dye, at this small, hands-on workshop led by Librarian Rebecca Harlow. Kits will be available for pickup from Monday, August 15 through Friday, August 19 for participants who wish to work on their designs in advance of the dyeing portion of the program on Saturday; totes can also be completed from start to finish at the program. Please note that dye is not included in your kit; you will need to come to the Library to dye your tote. Registration is required and begins July 21.

Tiny Art Show Kits: All summer – For rising 7th to 12th graders. Create your own masterpiece with a tiny art kit. Choose from acrylic, brush tip pen, watercolors, or oil pastel. Register online or stop by the Library to pick up a kit. Visit the teen department in the Case Memorial Library throughout the summer to see our Teen Tiny Art Show. Original works created by local teens will be on display for viewing.