Case Memorial Library July 2021

Hours

The Library has returned to its normal operating hours, which are as follows:

Monday, Thursday: 10 a.m. -8 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

Holiday Closings

The Library will be closed on Saturday, July 3 and Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

Program Fees

Programs at the Case Memorial Library are free, except as noted for materials charges, and open to the public.

Registration

Registration is required for all library programs. Register for events at casememoriallibrary.org/events.

Zoom Programs

For online security reasons you must register with the Library to attend virtual programs. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event. The registrant’s name as displayed on Zoom must match the name used for registration in order to guarantee admission.

Take & Make Programs

Please check the full event listing for age restrictions, deadlines to sign up, and instructions on pickup of supplies.

Summer Reading

The Case Memorial Library has planned a summer full of fun for all ages. From June 12 to August 14, children, teens, and adults of all ages are all invited to participate in our summer reading programs and win prizes, attend exciting free events, and pick up special kits throughout the summer. For a complete overview of our summer reading programs and to participate online visit casememoriallibrary.org/summerreading. All summer reading prizes are generously funded by the Friends of the Library.

Book Sales

Sunday, July 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday, August 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Friends of the Library will be holding two book sales this summer in the basement of the Library. Admission will be limited to 30 shoppers at a time. Shoppers are encouraged to wear masks, social distance, and bring your own bags. Cash and checks only. The Library will not be open for service the day of the book sale.

Story Times

Zoom 3-5-Year-Old Story Time

Bi-weekly on Mondays at 10:30am from July 12 through August 23

For children ages 3-5.

Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required.

Zoom 2-3-Year-Old Story Time

Bi-weekly on Wednesdays at 10:30am from July 14 to August 25

For children ages 2-3.

Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required.

Events for Children

Blobfish Slime

Registration: June 10-July 1

Pickup dates: July 6-12

For children ages 6 and up.

Make a puffy, slimy blobfish with our slime recipe!

Summer Reading Kickoff: Circus Minimus

Online Viewing Dates: June 12-26

For children of all ages and their families.

From a single suitcase an entire circus emerges: tent, band, lights, and an unforgettable cast of characters. Enjoy an enthralling, whimsical celebration of the imagination from the comfort of home!

Book Hedgehogs

Registration: June 24 -July 15

Pickup dates: July 19-24

For rising 4th-6th graders.

Give new life to an old book by turning it into an adorable hedgehog!

Rainbow Fish Luminaries

Registration: June 17-July 8

Pickup dates: July 12-17

For rising 1st -3rd graders.

Make a glowing luminary to light up your room at night!

Butterfly Puddlers

Registration: July 8-29

Pickup dates: August 2-7

For children ages 5 and up.

Bring some beauty to your home by making a butterfly puddler and feeder!

Animal Magnets

Registration: July 15-August 5

Pickup dates: August 9-14

For rising 1st -3rd graders.

Turn an image of your favorite animal into a magnet! Just choose your favorite photo or printed picture and we’ll provide the rest.

Virtual Summer Reading Finale

Saturday, August 7-Saturday, August 21

For children of all ages and their families.

Using mime, comedy, and interactive stories, Robert Rivest will bring original and classic Tall Tales (with Tails) to life before your eyes. Registration is not required. Visit our website – casememoriallibrary.org – between August 7 and August 21 for the link to view this wonderful program.

Events for Teens & Adults

Teen Take & Make Food Kit: Doughnut Cookies

Registration: May 28-June 21

Pickup dates: June 23-24

For rising 7th to 12th graders.

Learn to pipe royal icing and decorate your own doughnut-shaped sugar cookies with this premade cookie decorating kit.

Virtual Author Talk: Ghosts of Gold Mountain

Monday, June 28, 7 p.m.

Join us for a Zoom talk with author Gordon H. Chang! Ghosts of Gold Mountain is a groundbreaking history of the Chinese workers who built the Transcontinental Railroad, helping forge modern America only to disappear into the shadows of history. Register via EventKeeper by June 28 at 5 p.m. to receive the Zoom link.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Zentangles

Registration: June 10-July 1

Pickup dates: July 6-10

For adults and rising 7th to 12th graders.

Learn the meditative art of zentangles with this take-home kit.

Outdoor Concert of Irish Music

Sunday, July 11, 2 p.m.

Join Dublin born folklorist, folk-singer and instrumentalist Tom O’Carroll for a lively concert of Irish music. Tom O’Carroll brings a wealth of stories, humor, wit and history to his performances. He has played at concerts, festivals, colleges, libraries and pubs all over the U.S. and Canada, as well as his native Ireland. This program will be held outside on the Library’s back lawn. Please bring your own chair, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing. In the event of rain, this event will be postponed to Sunday, July 25. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Teen Take & Make Cooking Kit: Bubble Tea

Registration: June 17-July 8

Pickup dates: July 12-17

For rising 7th to 12th graders.

Cook your own boba and make your own bubble tea with this tasty, take-home cooking kit.

Teen Take & Make Kit: Build Your Own Spin Art Machine

Registration: June 24-July 15

Pickup dates: July 19-24

For rising 7th to 12th graders.

Learn to create a simple circuit and build your own usable spin art machine.

The Bookcase: Evening Zoom Discussion Group

Thursday, July 22, 7 p.m.

Join Bookcase leader Toby Zabinski for a Zoom discussion of Raphael, Painter in Rome by Stephanie Storey. Register via EventKeeper by July 22 at 5 p.m. to receive the Zoom link.

Virtual Author Talk: Found in Transition

Monday, July 26, 7 p.m.

In this autobiographical narrative, an Iranian-American pediatrician and mother of three is blindsided when one of her children comes out as transgender. As the author grapples with her child’s transition from male to female, she is forced to re-examine her ideas of parenting, gender, and personal identity. Join us for a Zoom talk with author Paria Hassouri! Register via EventKeeper by July 26 at 5 p.m. to receive the Zoom link.

Teen Take & Make Cooking Kit: Fortune Cookies

Registration: July 8-29

Pickup dates: August 2-7

For rising 7th to 12th graders.

Create your own fortune cookies with this take-home baking kit.

Outdoor Concert: Survivors Swing Band

Sunday, August 8, 2 p.m.

Remember when you listened, sang, and danced to the great old tunes of the 1920s through 1940s? The Survivors Swing Band will get your toes a-tappin’ and fingers snappin’ as you revive those memories. This program will be held outside on the Library’s back lawn. Please bring your own chair, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing. In the event of rain, this event will be postponed to Sunday, August 22. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Peppermint Lip Balm

Registration: July 22-12

Pickup dates: August 16-21

For adults and rising 7th to 12th graders.

Create your own peppermint lip balm with this take-home craft kit.