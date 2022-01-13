Case Memorial Library – January 2022

Hours

The Library’s hours are as follows:

Monday, Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Holiday Closings

The Library will be closed on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Monday, February 21 in observance of Presidents Day.

Program Fees

Programs at the Case Memorial Library are free, except as noted for materials charges, and open to the public.

Registration

Registration is required for all library programs, unless otherwise noted. Register for events at casememoriallibrary.org/events.

Zoom Programs

For online security reasons you must register with the Library to attend virtual programs. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event. The registrant’s name as displayed on Zoom must match the name used for registration in order to guarantee admission.

Take & Make Programs

Please check the full event listing for age restrictions, deadlines to sign up, and instructions on pickup of supplies.

Story Times

Zoom 3-5 Year Old Story Time

Mondays at 10:30am

For children ages 3-5.

Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required.

Zoom 2-3 Year Old Story Time

Wednesdays at 10:30am

For children ages 2-3.

Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required.

Events for Children

Take and Make: Melted Snowman Slime

Pickup Dates: January 24-29

For children up to age 12.

Make white slime, then add in some classic snowman decorations, and voila! Registration is required.

Take the Library to Your Child Day: Edible Peanut Butter Cup Slime Take & Make

Pickup Dates: January 31-February 5

For tweens in grades 4-6.

Build a car powered by a rubber band and a pencil! Registration is required.

Events for Teens & Adults

World War II: Letters from the Front

Thursday, January 27, 7 p.m.

Join us on Zoom for an historical presentation as told by Arnie Pritchard, a noted Connecticut storyteller. Arnie’s presentation is culled from the contents of his father’s WWII Army footlocker hundreds of letters and other family papers describing his father’s Army experiences in the front lines in Europe and subsequent work in the United Nations’ Refugee Program in postwar Europe. Presented by the Friends of the Library. This program will be held via Zoom. Registration is required.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Candle Making

Pickup dates: January 31-February 5

For adults and teens in grades 7-12.

Create your own apple-scented candle in a tin with this take-home craft kit. Registration is required.

Mystery Book Discussion Group

Thursday, February 10, 1 p.m.

Join librarian Samantha Jasulavic for a Zoom discussion of What Comes After by Joanne Tompkins. This program will be held via Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

Teen Take & Make Kit: Homemade SweetTart Hearts

Pickup dates: February 7-12

For teens in grades 7-12.

Make your own homemade SweetTart heart candies with this tasty take-home kit. Registration is required.

Dinner Disrupted: Zoning for Resiliency

Thursday, February 17, 7 p.m.

Join us for a Zoom presentation with Emily DiSalvo, Peter Harrison, and Kevin Kurian of DesegregateCT who will discuss how restrictive zoning laws, from minimum lot sizes to a lack of multi-family housing, increase emissions and exacerbate global warming. The group’s research into the link between zoning and the environment will be presented. DesegregateCT will also discuss the potential of policies like transit-oriented communities and minimum lot size reform to create a greener, more equitable Connecticut. The Dinner Disrupted series is a partnership of libraries in Fairfield and New Haven County engaging patrons in collective discussions and actions focused on engaging residents to play a more active role in their food system. This program will be held via Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

February Teen Book Box

Registration dates: February 1-15

Pickup dates: February 22-March 7

For teens in grades 7-12.

Our free monthly book box service! Each month that you register you will pick up a box containing a hand-selected teen book for you to borrow as well as some treats and others surprises related to our monthly theme for you to keep. Registration is required. Space is limited.

February Adult Book Box

Registration dates: February 1-15

Pickup dates: February 22-March 7

For teenadults.

Our free monthly book box service! Each month that you register you will pick up a box containing a hand-selected book for you to borrow as well as some surprises related to books and to our monthly theme for you to keep. Registration is required. Space is limited.