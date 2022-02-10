Case Memorial Library – February 2022

Hours: The Library’s hours are as follows: Monday, Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Holiday Closings: The Library will be closed on Monday, February 21 in observance of Presidents Day.

Program Fees: Programs at the Case Memorial Library are free, except as noted for materials charges, and open to the public.

Registration: Registration is required for all library programs, unless otherwise noted. Register for events at casememoriallibrary.org/events.

Zoom Programs: For online security reasons you must register with the Library to attend virtual programs. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event. The registrant’s name as displayed on Zoom must match the name used for registration in order to guarantee admission.

Take & Make Programs: Please check the full event listing for age restrictions, deadlines to sign up, and instructions on pickup of supplies.

Story Times

Zoom 3-5-Year Old Story Time

Mondays at 10:30am

For children ages 3-5.

Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required.

Zoom 2-3-Year Old Story Time

Wednesdays at 10:30am

For children ages 2-3

Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required.

Events for Children

Cotton Ball Heart Painting

Pickup Dates: February 7-February 12

For children ages 3 and up

Make a special resist art Valentine for yourself or a loved one. Registration is required.

DIY Bird Feeders

Pickup Dates: February 14-February 19

For children ages 6 and up

Bring feathered friends to your backyard using sugar cones, sunflower butter, and bird seed. Registration is required.

Events for Teens & Adults

Mystery Book Discussion Group

Thursday, February 10, 1 p.m.

Join librarian Samantha Jasulavic for a Zoom discussion of What Comes After by Joanne Tompkins. This program will be held via Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

Dinner Disrupted: Zoning for Resiliency

Thursday, February 17, 7 p.m.

Join us for a Zoom presentation with Emily DiSalvo, Peter Harrison, and Kevin Kurian of DesegregateCT who will discuss how restrictive zoning laws, from minimum lot sizes to a lack of multi-family housing, increase emissions and exacerbate global warming. The group’s research into the link between zoning and the environment will be presented. DesegregateCT will also discuss the potential of policies like transit-oriented communities and minimum lot size reform to create a greener, more equitable Connecticut. The Dinner Disrupted series is a partnership of libraries in Fairfield and New Haven County engaging patrons in collective discussions and actions focused on engaging residents to play a more active role in their food system. This program will be held via Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

Teen Break-In Bags

Pickup dates: March 7-12

For teens in grades 7-12

Think escape room except instead of trying to break out you’re trying to break in. Solve the puzzles to find the numeric code that will open the lock and free the loot inside! Registration is required.

The Bookcase: Evening Discussion Group

Thursday, March 10, 7 p.m.

Join Bookcase leader Toby Zabinski for a Zoom discussion of Band of Sisters by Lauren Willig. This program will be held via Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

March Teen Book Box

Registration dates: March 1-15

Pickup dates: March 21-26

For teens in grades 7-12

Our free monthly book box service! Each month that you register you will pick up a box containing a hand-selected teen book for you to borrow as well as some treats and others surprises related to our monthly theme for you to keep. Registration is required. Space is limited.

March Adult Book Box

Registration dates: March 1-15

Pickup dates: March 21-26

For adults

Our free monthly book box service! Each month that you register you will pick up a box containing a hand-selected book for you to borrow as well as some surprises related to books and to our monthly theme for you to keep. Registration is required. Space is limited.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Sashiko Book Totes

Pickup dates: March 28-April 2

For adults and teens in grades 7-12

Learn sashiko embroidery, a traditional form of Japanese hand sewing that uses running stitches to create repeating all-over patterns, and create a unique book tote. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required.

Josef and Anni Albers Lecture

Wednesday, March 30, 1 p.m.

Learn about world-famous artists and Orange residents Josef and Anni Albers, the donation of their signed prints that adorn the walls of the Case Memorial Library, and the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation in this fascinating Zoom presentation. Presenter Nicholas Fox Weber is a cultural historian and has been the Executive Director of the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation for the past four decades. This program will be held via Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

Tiny Art Show

Visit the teen department in the Case Memorial Library throughout the month of March to see our first Teen Tiny Art Show. Original works created by local teens will be on display for viewing. Our next round of tiny art kits will be available for sign up on March 10.