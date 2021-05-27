Case Memorial Library Events – June 2021

Hours

Public Service Hours:

Monday, Thursday: 10 a.m. -12 p.m.; 2-4 p.m.; 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. -12 p.m.; 2-4 p.m.

Curbside Service Hours

Monday, Thursday: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Holiday Closings

The Library will be closed on Saturday, May 29 and Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

Program Fees

Programs at the Case Memorial Library are free, except as noted for materials charges, and open to the public.

Registration

Registration is required for all library programs. Register for events at casememoriallibrary.org/events.

Zoom Programs

For online security reasons you must register with the Library to attend virtual programs. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event. The registrant’s name as displayed on Zoom must match the name used for registration in order to guarantee admission.

Take & Make Programs

Please check the full event listing for age restrictions, deadlines to sign up, and instructions on pickup of supplies.

Summer Reading

The Case Memorial Library has planned a summer full of fun for all ages. Beginning June 12 children, teens, and adults of all ages are all invited to participate in our summer reading programs, attend exciting free events, and pick up special kits throughout the summer. For a complete overview of our summer reading programs and to participate online visit casememoriallibrary.org/summerreading.

Story Times

Zoom 3-5-Year-Old Story Time

Mondays at 10:30am (No storytime May 31, June 14, or June 28)

For children ages 3-5.

Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required.

Zoom 2-3-Year-Old Story Time

Wednesdays at 10:30am (No storytime June 2, 16, or 30)

For children ages 2-3.

Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required.

Events for Children

Polar Animals Experiment

Registration: May 27-June 17

Pickup dates: June 21-26

For rising 1st-3rd graders

How do polar bears, seals, and other creatures live in subzero temperatures? Experience the science of survival with our Polar Animals Experiment! Registrants must have access to a large bowl, ice, and water.

Tween Reads: Surviving Nature

Registration: May 27-June 17

Pickup dates: June 21-26

For rising 4th-6th graders

Want a heart-pounding book about surviving the dangers nature has to offer, but not really sure which one? We’ve got you covered! Sign up, and we’ll check you out a book based on your preferences, and you’ll get a mini survival kit to keep.

Blobfish Slime

Registration: June 10-July 1

Pickup dates: July 6-12

For children ages 6 and up

Make a puffy, slimy blobfish with our slime recipe! Parental supervision is required throughout the entire process. For a full list of ingredients, please review the event listing online.

Summer Reading Kickoff: Circus Minimus

Online Viewing Dates: June 12-26

For children of all ages and their families

From a single suitcase an entire circus emerges: tent, band, lights, and an unforgettable cast of characters. Enjoy an enthralling, whimsical celebration of the imagination from the comfort of home!

Book Hedgehogs

Registration: June 24 -July 15

Pickup dates: July 19-24

For rising 4th-6th graders

Give new life to an old book by turning it into an adorable hedgehog!

Rainbow Fish Luminaries

Registration: June 17-July 8

Pickup dates: July 12-17

For rising 1st -3rd graders

Make a glowing luminary to light up your room at night!

Butterfly Puddlers

Registration: July 8-29

Pickup dates: August 2-7

For children ages 5 and up.

Bring some beauty to your home by making a butterfly puddler and feeder!

Animal Magnets

Registration: July 15-August 5

Pickup dates: August 9-15

For rising 1st -3rd graders

Turn an image of your favorite animal into a magnet! Just choose your favorite photo or printed picture and we’ll provide the rest.

Events for Teens & Adults

Historical Women: Sally Ride

Sunday, June 6, 2 p.m.

Join us on the library lawn as historical performer Sheryl Faye portrays Sally Ride as she studies the wonders of the universe and eventually becomes America’s first female astronaut and a passionate advocate for STEM. Please bring a chair, wear a mask, and maintain physical distance. Presented by the Friends of the Library. Held outside, weather permitting. Rain date is Sunday, June 27. Please register if you wish to receive notification if this event is postponed.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Ice Dyeing

Registration: May 20-June 10

Pickup dates: June 14-19

For adults and rising 7th to 12th graders.

Learn the magic of ice dyeing with this fun tie-dye kit.

Teen Take & Make Food Kit: Doughnut Cookies

Registration: May 28-June 21

Pickup dates: June 23-24

For rising 7th to 12th graders

Learn to pipe royal icing and decorate your own doughnut-shaped sugar cookies with this premade cookie decorating kit.

Virtual Author Talk: Ghosts of Gold Mountain

Monday, June 28, 7 p.m.

Join us for a Zoom talk with author Gordon H. Chang! Ghosts of Gold Mountain is a groundbreaking history of the Chinese workers who built the Transcontinental Railroad, helping forge modern America only to disappear into the shadows of history. Register via EventKeeper by June 28 at 5 p.m. to receive the Zoom link.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Zentangles

Registration: June 10-July 1

Pickup dates: July 6-10

For adults and rising 7th to 12th graders

Learn the meditative art of zentangles with this take-home kit.

Teen Take & Make Cooking Kit: Bubble Tea

Registration: June 17-July 8

Pickup dates: July 12-17

For rising 7th to 12th graders

Cook your own boba and make your own bubble tea with this tasty, take-home cooking kit.

Teen Take & Make Kit: Build Your Own Spin Art Machine

Registration: June 24-July 15

Pickup dates: July 19-24

For rising 7th to 12th graders

Learn to create a simple circuit and build your own usable spin art machine.

The Bookcase: Evening Zoom Discussion Group

Thursday, July 22, 7 p.m.

Join Bookcase leader Toby Zabinski for a Zoom discussion of Raphael, Painter in Rome by Stephanie Storey. Register via EventKeeper by July 22 at 5 p.m. to receive the Zoom link.